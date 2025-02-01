BSEB Inter Exam 2025 Live: Bihar Board Class 12 final exam begins today, instructions for students

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam 2024 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will start the Class 12 or Intermediate final examination 2025 today, February 1. The exam will continue till February 15. Bihar board 12th exam will be held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 am and 2 pm. Students will get 15 minutes as the cool-off time before attempting the questions....Read More

On the first day, Science stream students will appear for the Biology paper. Arts stream students will appear for the Philosophy paper in the morning shift and the Economics paper in the afternoon shift. Commerce stream exams will begin with the Economics paper.

Students will be allowed to enter the exam venues up to 30 minutes before the exam's start time. This means entry for the first shift will be allowed till 9 am and entry for the second shift will be permitted till 1:30 pm.

BSEB has asked candidates to reach the venue one hour before the start of the examination to avoid crowding. Once the gates are closed, no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall.

In view of the cold weather conditions in the state, BSEB has allowed Class 12 board exam candidates to wear shoes and socks for papers scheduled between February 1 and 5, 2025. The board will review the situation after February 5 and take the necessary decision.

BSEB has set up a control room for the Inter theory examination, which will operate between January 31 and March 15.

The control room will operate in three shifts between 6 am and 6 pm. Control room helpline numbers are: 0612-2232257 and 0612-2232227.