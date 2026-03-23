BSEB Inter Result 2026: How to check Bihar Board Class 12 results on HT Portal
Bihar School Examination Board will announce BSEB Inter Result 2026 on March 23, 2026. The Bihar Board Class 12 results will be announced at 1.30 pm by State Education Minister Sunil Kumar. Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates
The results for all streams will be announced today- Science, Commerce and Arts. Once released, candidates can check the results on the HT Portal Education page. To check results on the HT Portal, candidates must pre-register.
The Class 12 results were announced via a press conference. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore, Dr B. Rajendra, and Upper Chief Secretary will also be present at the event.
BSEB Inter Result 2026: How to check Bihar Board Class 12 results on HT Portal
To check the results on HT Portal education page, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit Hindustan Times website.
2. Click on Education page and then to Board exam page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Bihar Board page.
4. Again click on the stream you want to check the result.
5. Enter the roll number and click on submit.
6. Your result will be displayed.
7. Check the result and download the page.
8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The Bihar Class 12 board exam commenced on February 2 and concluded on February 13, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.
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