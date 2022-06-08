BSER Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022: RBSE Class 5, 8 announced, link here
Directorate of Education, Rajasthan has announced BSER Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 on June 8, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 5 and Class 8 board examinations can check their respective results on the official site of RBSE on rajshaladarpan.nic.in. The link has been activated now.
<strong>Direct link for RBSE 5th, 8th results</strong>
RBSE conducted the Class 5th Board exams from April 27 to May 17, 2022 and the Class 8 Board Exams from April 17, 2022 to May 17, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. This year a total of 12.63 lakh candidates appeared for Class 8 board exams and 14.53 lakh candidates appeared for Class 5 board exams. RBSE Class 5, 8 Result Live Updates
BSER Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022: How to check
Candidates who have appeared for Class 5 and Class 8 board exams can check the result through these simple steps given below.
- Visit the official site of RBSE on rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
- Click on Results 2022 link available on the home page.
- Press Class 5 or Class 8 result link and enter the login details.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
