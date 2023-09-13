No collaboration with Educart for additional practice papers of 10th, 12th: CBSE

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not collaborated with Educart for preparing additional practice papers of Class 10 and Class 12, board's spokesperson Rama Sharma has clarified. CBSE Board Exam 2024: No collaboration with Educart for additional practice papers of Class 10, 12, board clarifies(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO/For representation)

The sample questions, available on the CBSE website for free of cost, have been developed to help students tackle application based questions that require a higher order of thinking skills, and to enhance their conceptual understanding of topics, Sharma said.

“…it has come to the notice of the board that schools and students are being asked to access the CBSE practice papers from certain private publisher's sites. The public is advised not to be misled by any claims and promotions,” CBSE later said through a public alert.

Students can access these additional practice questions on the CBSE Academic website – cbseacademic.nic.in.

The board has also released subject-wise sample question papers and marking scheme to help students prepare for the 2024 session of board examinations.

CBSE is going to conduct Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024 from February 15. These exams will be held for a period of 55 days and are likely to end on April 10.

Detailed time tables are awaited. It will be released on cbse.gov.in.

