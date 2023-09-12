Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will begin online application process of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2024 for private candidates today, September 12. These forms will be available on the board website, cbse.gov.in. CBSE board exam 2024 form submission begins today for private candidates

Examinations for the private candidates will be held in February/March/April 2024 along with the board's main examination.

Students whose results were declared as essential repeat, who have been placed in the compartment category, who have been placed in compartment in the first chance compartment exam, failed/essential repeat students of 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 and passed out students of 2023 who wish to appear for improving their performance in one or more subjects along with passed out students of 2022 and 2023 who wish to appear in an additional subject etc. are eligible to appear as private candidates next year.

For fee structure and other information on eligibility conditions, candidates can refer to the notifications hosted on the CBSE website.

Official Notice for Class 10 private candidates.

Official Notice for Class 12 private candidates.

