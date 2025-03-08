CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2025 Live: Mathematics paper begins at 10.30 am, guidelines here
CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2025 on March 8, 2025. The 12th mathematics and applied mathematics papers will be conducted in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. All those students who will appear for the examination will have to reach the exam centre at the time mentioned on the admit cards....Read More
The students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 examination will be subjected to extensive and compulsory physical frisking before entering the examination centre.
The list of permitted items include- admit card and school identity card for regular students, Stationery items i.e., Transparent Pouch, Geometry/Pencil Box, Blue/Royal Blue Ink/Ball Point/Gel Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Eraser, Analogue Watch, Transparent Water Bottle and Metro Card, Bus Pass, Money.
The regular students who will appear for the examination will have to wear school uniforms, and private students will have to appear for the exam in light clothes.
CBSE Class 12 board examination commenced on February 15 and will get over on April 4, 2025. The CBSE Class 10, 12 board examination is conducted for around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in the country and abroad. Follow the blog for latest updates.
List of prohibited items
Mobile phones
Bluetooth devices
Earphones
Microphones
Smartwatches
Wallets
Goggles
Handbags
Pouches
About the exams
Class 12 exam dates
Dress code for private candidates
Dress code for regular students
List of permitted items inside exam centre
Physical frisking to be done
When to reach exam centres
Papers today
The Board will conduct Class 12 Mathematics and Applied Mathematics papers today across the country and abroad.
Shift timings
The Class 12 Mathematics and Applied Mathematics exam will begin at 10.30 am and will conclude at 1.30 pm today, March 7, 2025.