CBSE Board Exams 2024 LIVE: Class 12 Maths, Applied Maths paper tomorrow
CBSE Board Exams 2024 LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Board Exams 2024 Class 12 Mathematics and Applied Mathematics papers on March 9, 2024. The examination will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm across the country and abroad. Over 39 lakh students are taking the CBSE board Class 10, and 12 exams this year. The exams started on February 15. The CBSE class 10 examination will conclude on March 13, and the CBSE Class 12 examination on April 2, 2024.
CBSE Board exam 2024: Question bank link
Latest CBSE Maths exam news: Class 10 Mathematics exam date
CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic will be conducted on March 11, 2024.
CBSE board exams 2024 live updates: Important guidelines
All the appearing candidates will have to reach the exam centre on or before 10 am on all exam days. Only those students will be allowed entry who arrive at 10.00 am. The examination will begin at 10.30 am
Candidates will have to carry their admit card to the exam centre on all exam days.
Appearing candidates will have to bring their own stationery to the exam centre.
Once the question paper is distributed, candidates should read the questions carefully before answering them.
Candidates residing in Delhi will have to leave their homes early, and as advised, can use the metro services to reach the exam centres on time.
CBSE board exams 2024: Preparation tips
Students preparing for examinations must strictly refrain from paying heed to suspicious information as it may have a negative impact on their performance.
Don’t let rumours affect your preparations, learn the 5 hacks to save yourself from fake information during exams! Complete Story here
CBSE Class 12 Maths exam: Marking Scheme
CBSE Maths exam analysis: After exam
Latest CBSE Maths exam news: How to download sample papers
Visit the official website of CBSE Academic at cbseacademic.nic.in.
Click on Sample Papers link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 12 sample papers.
A list will appear where subjects will be available.
Click on the subject and a PDF file will open.
Download the file and check the sample paper.
CBSE board exams 2024 live updates: Exam dates
The exams started on February 15. The CBSE class 10 examination will conclude on March 13, and the CBSE Class 12 examination on April 2, 2024.
CBSE board exams 2024: Number of candidates appearing
Over 39 lakh students are taking the CBSE board Class 10, and 12 exams this year across the country and abroad.
CBSE Class 12 Maths exam: Sample papers
CBSE board exams: Class 12 exam timings
The examination will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm across the country and abroad.
