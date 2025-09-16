CBSE Board Exams 2026: Registration for Class 10, 12 exams begin today; check guidelines, fee details & more
CBSE Board Exams 2026: The registration window for Class 10, 12 board exams opens today. Know guidelines, examination fee and other important details here.
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, will commence the registrations for CBSE Class 10, 12 board examinations 2026 from Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Schools can register their students for the board exam on the Pariksha Sangam portal available on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
As per the official notification, following are the important dates and fees that need to be paid for the exams:
|FEE SLAB
|Class 9 (India)
|Class 11 (India)
|Class 9 (Abroad)
|Class 11 (Abroad)
|Registration dates
|Without late fee
|₹320
|₹320
|₹550
|₹660
|September 16 - October 16, 2025
|With Late fee
|₹2320
|₹2320
|₹2550
|₹2660
|October 17 - 31, 2025.
|Training Fee
|₹20,000
|₹20,000
|Along with registration fee
|Sports Fee
|₹10,000
|₹10,000
|Along with registration fee
Also read: CBSE Board Exam 2026: Board lists out critical dates for LOC submission & more, allows partial relaxation for APAAR ID
The fee can be paid via Internet Banking/UPI/ Debit Card/Credit Card/NEFT/RTGS.
It may be mentioned here that this year, CBSE has decided to link the APAAR ID of candidates for both Class 9 and 11 registration data of the schools situated in India.
The board said that after the last date, a data verification slip will be generated by the schools for each candidate. In case the data of candidate/mother/father/guardian name,date of birth or subject offered is found wrong by the school or candidate, CBSE will allow corrections of the same from 14.11.2025 (Friday) to 28.11.2025.(Friday).
Also read: CBSE issues notice on eligibility for private candidates seeking additional subjects
After this, no corrections will be allowed by the board.
In addition, registration slips will be made available to schools for downloading after completion of the process. These registration slips will be provided to students by the school for safekeeping for future LOC filling.
The board reiterated that schools should ensure to fill data which is absolutely correct. The schools have already been informed by the board to keep the correct data ready so that at the start of the registration process, only the correct data is submitted, within the schedule.
Also read: CBSE private candidates raise concern over missing ‘Additional Subject’ option in 2026 exam forms
It further said that only those students will be allowed to appear for Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2026 whose names will be submitted through the online registration process.
Read the official notice here
For more details, visit the official website of CBSE.