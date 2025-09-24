CBSE Board Exams 2026 Tentative Datesheet Out: Class 10, 12 exams from February 17, check full schedule here

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has released the tentative datesheet of Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2026. Students appearing for the board examinations can find the schedule on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Class 10, 12 exams will tentatively begin from February 17, 2026. Check full schedule via direct link here. (Representative image)

As per the schedule, both Class 10 and 12 main board examinations will begin from February 17, 2026. Class 10 main board exams will conclude on March 9, 2026, and Class 12 on April 9, 2026.

On most days, the examinations for both classes will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while for some subjects, it will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The Class 10 Exam-2 or second examination will commence tentatively from May 15, 2026.