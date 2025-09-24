Edit Profile
    CBSE Board Exams 2026 Tentative Datesheet Out: Class 10, 12 exams from February 17, check full schedule here

    CBSE Board Exams 2026 Tentative Datesheet Out: The board has released the tentative schedule of Class 10, 12 board exams 2026. The direct link is given below. 

    Published on: Sep 24, 2025 7:14 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has released the tentative datesheet of Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2026. Students appearing for the board examinations can find the schedule on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

    CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Class 10, 12 exams will tentatively begin from February 17, 2026. Check full schedule via direct link here. (Representative image)
    As per the schedule, both Class 10 and 12 main board examinations will begin from February 17, 2026. Class 10 main board exams will conclude on March 9, 2026, and Class 12 on April 9, 2026.

    On most days, the examinations for both classes will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while for some subjects, it will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

    The Class 10 Exam-2 or second examination will commence tentatively from May 15, 2026.

    CBSE Class 10 board exam tentative schedule 2026

    DATETIME SUBJECT
    FEB 1710:30 AM - 01:30 PMMATHEMATICS STANDARD & MATHEMATICS BASIC
    FEB 1810:30 AM - 12:30 PM

    RETAIL

    SECURITY

    AUTOMOTIVE

    INTRODUCTION TO FIN. MARKETS

    INTRODUCTION TO TOURISM

    AGRICULTURE

    FOOD PRODUCTION

    FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS

    BANKING & INSURANCE

    HEALTH CARE

    APPAREL

    MULTI-MEDIA

    DATA SCIENCE

    ELECTRONICS & HARDWARE

    FOUNDATION SKILL FOR SCIENCES

    DESIGN THINKING & INNOVATION

    FEB 2010:30 AM - 12:30 PM

    BEAUTY & WELLNESS

    MARKETING & SALES

    MULTI SKILL FOUNDATION COURSE

    PHYSICAL ACTIVITY TRAINER

    FEB 2110:30 AM - 01:30 PM

    ENGLISH (COMMUNICATIVE)

    ENGLISH (LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE)

    FEB 2310:30 AM - 01:30 PMFRENCH
    FEB 2410:30 AM - 01:30 PM

    URDU COURSE-А

    PUNJABI

    BENGALI

    TAMIL

    MARATHI

    GUJARATI

    MANIPURI

    TELUGU - TELANGANA

    FEB 2510:30 AM - 01:30 PMSCIENCE
    FEB 2610:30 AM - 01:30 PMHOME SCIENCE
    FEB 2710:30 AM - 12:30 PM

    COMPUTER APPLICATIONS

    INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

    ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

    FEB 2810:30 AM - 01:30 PM

    SANSKRIT(COMMUNICATIVE)

    SANSKRIT

    RAI

    GURUNG

    TAMANG

    SHERPА

    URDU COURSE-В

    MARCH 210:30 AM - 01:30 PM

    HINDI COURSE-A

    HINDI COURSE-B

    MARCH 310:30 AM - 01:30 PM

    TIBETAN

    GERMAN

    NATIONAL CADET CORPS

    BHOTI

    BODO

    TANGKHUL

    JAPANESE

    BHUTIА

    SPANISH

    KASHMIRI

    MIZO

    BAHASA MELAYU

    ELEMENTS OF BUSINESS

    ELEMENTS OF BOOK KEEPING & ACCOUNTACY

    MARCH 510:30 AM - 12:30 PMPAINTING
    MARCH 610:30 AM - 01:30 PM

    SINDHI

    MALAYALAM

    ODIA

    ASSAMESE

    KANNADA

    KOKBOROK

    MARCH 710:30 AM - 01:30 PMSOCIAL SCIENCE
    MARCH 910:30 AM - 01:30 PM

    TELUGU

    ARABIC

    RUSSIAN

    PERSIAN

    NEPALI

    LIMBO

    LEPCHA

    10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

    CARNATIC MUSIC (VOCAL)

    CARNATIC MUSIC MEL INS.

    CARNATIC MUSIC PER. INS.

    HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL

    HINDUSTANI MUSIC (MEL INS)

    HINDUSTANI MUSIC (PER INS)

    10:30 AM - 01:30 PMTHAI

    DIRECT LINK TO CHECK CBSE CLASS 10, 12 TENTATIVE DATESHEET 2026

    As per CBSE, approximately 45 lakh candidates are expected to appear in 204 subjects across Classes 10 and 12 from India, and 26 countries abroad In 2026.

    The board said that the decision to share the tentative datesheet is aimed at aiding students to prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance.

    In addition, schools can align their academic and administrative activities, including deployment of teachers for examination and evaluation duties.

    Moreover, teachers can plan their personal schedules, including vacations, with greater clarity.

    For more details, students, parents and teachers can visit the official website of CBSE.

    Exam and College Guide
    © 2025 HindustanTimes