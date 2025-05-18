CBSE Board Result 2025: How to apply for re-valuation, re-verification at cbse.gov.in

Central Board of Secondary Education will begin the registration process for CBSE Board Result 2025 re-valuation, re-verification likely soon. Candidates who want to apply for the re-valuation, re-verification can find the direct link to register through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Board Result 2025: How to apply for re-valuation, re-verification (Santosh Kumar)

As per the official result notice, students who are not satisifed with their performance in the result may avail the facilities which includes- obtaining a photocopy (scanned copy) of their answer book and verification of marks, re-evaluation, or both. These facilities can only be availed online and on schedule. CBSE will issue a seperate circular regarding these facilities.

CBSE Results 2025: With 79.53 pass %, Prayagraj region at bottom for 4th year in a row

The new system will allow students to see their evaluated answer books before rechecking and give them clarity on the marks awarded, specific comments, and any errors made. A candidate after obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book in the first step can decide whether to opt for Verification of marks which entails posting/totaling of marks or any unevaluated questions or Re-evaluation whereby the candidate requests for re-evaluation of a question or questions thereof. A candidate can apply for either Verification of marks or Re-evaluation or both as per due procedure after obtaining photocopy of answer book.

CBSE 10th Results 2025: Meet Shaankari Kishor Jadhav, the girl who scored a perfect 500/500 in her best five subjects

How to apply for re-valuation, re-verification

To apply for re-valuation and re-verification, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on re-valuation, re-verification link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CBSE asks schools to set up 'sugar boards' to monitor students' sugar intake

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.