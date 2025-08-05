The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 Supplementary/Compartment examinations results, 2025. Candidates can check the CBSE Class 10 Supply or Compartment exam results on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in. The direct link is given below. CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 declared at cbseresults.nic.in, direct link to check here(PTI)

CBSE conducted the Class 10 supplementary examination from July 15 to July 22. The supply exams were held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM for mostof the subjects while a few exams were held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Candidates need to use their roll numbers, school numbers and admit card IDs to check the CBSE Class 10 supply exam results. Here is the direct link

The supplementary/compartment examination 2025 was taken using the 2024-25 board exam syllabus.

How to check CBSE Class 10 supplementary exam result 2025?

Go to cbse.gov.in.

Open the result page. It will take you to the CBSE's result website, cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on the 10th supply exam result link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check the result.

The CBSE announcd Class 12 supply exam result on July 1. This year, a total of 143581 students registered for the Class 12 supply exam, of whom 138666 appeared and 53201 passed. The pass percentage is 38.36 per cent.

CBSE annual exam result details

CBSE announced the annual board examination results on May 13.

For the Class 12 board exams, 17.04 lakh students had registered, of whom 16.92 lakh appeared. A total of 14.96 lakh students passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 88.39 per cent.

For Class 10, a total of 23.85 lakh students registered and 23.71 lakh appeared. Of these, 22.21 lakh passed. The overall pass percentage was 93.66 per cent.