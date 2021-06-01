CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: Decision on 12th exams unlikely today
CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021 decision is unlikely to be announced by the Union government on June 1, 2021. The Education Ministry is likely to make the announcement only after the court's decision. The next hearing regarding cancellation of Class 12 exams is on June 3, 2021.
The Centre informed the Supreme Court on May 31 that a decision on Class 12 exams will be taken in the next two days.
The state governments have already submitted their detailed suggestions regarding the conduct and format of CBSE Class 12 exams to the Ministry.
A high-level meeting on the CBSE Class 12 exam issue was conducted on May 23, which was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, and Sanjay Dhotre besides education ministers and secretaries of several states and Union territories.
Soon after the meeting, the Education Minister had said that the decision regarding the conduct of the exam is likely to be announced by June 1. Many state governments have already shared their opinion to conduct CBSE Class 12 exams this year in offline mode but decreasing the duration of the examination.
However, in the series of tweets shared by the Education Minister, he assured that both students' and teachers' safety, security, and future are supremely important to them and no decision will be taken by compromising on these factors amid pandemics.
JUN 01, 2021 12:30 PM IST
CBSE Exam Date 2021: Decision unlikely today
The Union Education Ministry is unlikely to announce its decision regarding class 12 exams on Tuesday. The matter will come for hearing before the Supreme Court on Thursday and the ministry is likely to announce its decision on whether to conduct or cancel class 12 exams amid the pandemic only after the court's decision, concerned officials told HT.
JUN 01, 2021 12:25 PM IST
CBSE Latest News: Students suggest innovative assessment methods
The students who are supposed to appear in the Class 12 board examinations this year have suggested a few “innovative ways” to evaluate them in view of Covid-19 making it “unsafe” to assess them in a conventional manner, especially as some students may not be in the right frame of mind due to the loss of loved ones amid the pandemic.
JUN 01, 2021 12:07 PM IST
CBSE Board Exam Date 2021 Class 12: Union Education Minister admitted to AIIMS
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has been admitted to AIIMS due to post COVID complications today, confirmed AIIMS Officials.
JUN 01, 2021 11:55 AM IST
CBSE announcement for Board Exam 2021: Supreme Court advises centre to adopt last year’s policy
In the last hearing on the petition to cancel Class 12 exams, the Supreme Court had advised the center to adopt the last year’s policy for class 12 exams. In case the center is departing from taking up the policy, they should give reasons to the court and the Court will examine it further.
JUN 01, 2021 11:40 AM IST
CBSE Board Exam 2021 Class 12: State government urge centre to vaccinate students before exams
Many state governments have suggested the center first vaccinate the Class 12 students before taking the final decision on CBSE Board Exam 2021 Class 12. Punjab and Delhi have already shared their concerns over conduct of Class 12 exams before vaccination.
JUN 01, 2021 11:25 AM IST
12th Board Exam CBSE: Nearly 300 Class 12 students write to CJI
Last week around 300 Class 12 students have sent a letter petition to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana to cancel the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct a physical examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The students have also asked the Supreme Court to direct the Central government to provide alternative assessment schemes to the students.
JUN 01, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Board Exam 2021: Delay in exams leads to delay in college admissions
Many state governments are having concerns that in case Class 12 exams are further delayed, the college admissions will also be delayed. Petitioner Advocate Mamta Sharma has informed the Supreme Court in its last hearing that process needs to be expedited, else students who wish to apply abroad will face problems in managing.
JUN 01, 2021 10:55 AM IST
2021 Board Exam Date Class 12: Date sheet for CBSE
CBSE has not released the date sheet for Class 12 exams. The Board is expected to release the date sheet depending on what Education Minister announces regarding the conduct of Class 12 board exams. The government will also clarify if the examination will be held amid the pandemic situation.
JUN 01, 2021 10:40 AM IST
CBSE Latest News for Class 12: Board proposes two options
Central Board of Secondary Education has proposed two options for conducting CBSE Class 12 examination. First conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centers or second conducting the exam for shorter duration having objective type questions at respective schools where students are enrolled between July 15 to August 26, 2021. The result for the same will be declared in September.
JUN 01, 2021 10:25 AM IST
CBSE Board Exam Update: FICCI demands cancellation of Class 12 exams
FICCI has written to the central government to cancel the Class 12 exams, cautioning that the current situation due to COVID-19 is not conducive for conducting a physical examination. In the letter written to Education Minister, the President of FICCI have mentioned that an alternate solution should be devised to determine academic progression.
JUN 01, 2021 10:10 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Exam Date 2021: Supreme Court to hear on plea seeking cancellation on June 3
Supreme Court will again hear the plea seeking cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 on June 3. The highest court has adjourned the matter to Thursday after Attorney General requested them to given two days time for the Centre to announce its decision on conduct on CBSE 12th exams.
JUN 01, 2021 09:55 AM IST
CBSE Exam 2021: RSS affiliated body writes to PM
RSS affiliated body has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on conduct on Class 12 board exams. The body has urged the PM to ensure that the exams are held and suggested various options including changing the pattern to objective and allowing students to solve question papers at home or take exams of only 2-3 subjects.
JUN 01, 2021 09:40 AM IST
CBSE Board Exam 2021: Watch what Education Minister said
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank after the high level meeting on May 23 had released a video on his official Twitter account. Check the video here.
JUN 01, 2021 09:24 AM IST
CBSE: Centre informs Supreme Court decision in next two days
Centre has informed the Supreme Court on May 31 hearing that the decision on CBSE Board Exams 2021 for Class 12 will be taken in the next two days. The decision as earlier said by Education Minister will be in favour of students and will be taken keeping the safety of the students in consideration amid pandemics.
JUN 01, 2021 09:07 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes to Education Minister
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank asking him to not holding the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 amid the pandemic. She said that children will be subjected to great injustice if they are pushed into circumstances that endanger their lives.
JUN 01, 2021 08:52 AM IST
CBSE Class 12: Decision likely today
Education Minister is expected to announce CBSE Class 12 decision likely today. The announcement will be made by Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank anytime soon. The decision on conduct of exam, schedule and other information is expected to be released soon after the announcement.
