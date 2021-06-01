Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: Decision on 12th exams unlikely today
CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates
CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates
Live

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021 Live Updates: Decision on 12th exams unlikely today

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021: The decision on Class 12 exams is unlikely to be announced today. The announcement by Education Ministry is likely to be made after the court's decision. The matter will taken up in SC on Thursday.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 12:30 PM IST

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021 decision is unlikely to be announced by the Union government on June 1, 2021. The Education Ministry is likely to make the announcement only after the court's decision. The next hearing regarding cancellation of Class 12 exams is on June 3, 2021.

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on May 31 that a decision on Class 12 exams will be taken in the next two days.

The state governments have already submitted their detailed suggestions regarding the conduct and format of CBSE Class 12 exams to the Ministry.

A high-level meeting on the CBSE Class 12 exam issue was conducted on May 23, which was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, and Sanjay Dhotre besides education ministers and secretaries of several states and Union territories.

Soon after the meeting, the Education Minister had said that the decision regarding the conduct of the exam is likely to be announced by June 1. Many state governments have already shared their opinion to conduct CBSE Class 12 exams this year in offline mode but decreasing the duration of the examination.

However, in the series of tweets shared by the Education Minister, he assured that both students' and teachers' safety, security, and future are supremely important to them and no decision will be taken by compromising on these factors amid pandemics.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 01, 2021 12:30 PM IST

    CBSE Exam Date 2021: Decision unlikely today

    The Union Education Ministry is unlikely to announce its decision regarding class 12 exams on Tuesday. The matter will come for hearing before the Supreme Court on Thursday and the ministry is likely to announce its decision on whether to conduct or cancel class 12 exams amid the pandemic only after the court's decision, concerned officials told HT.

  • JUN 01, 2021 12:25 PM IST

    CBSE Latest News: Students suggest innovative assessment methods

    The students who are supposed to appear in the Class 12 board examinations this year have suggested a few “innovative ways” to evaluate them in view of Covid-19 making it “unsafe” to assess them in a conventional manner, especially as some students may not be in the right frame of mind due to the loss of loved ones amid the pandemic.

  • JUN 01, 2021 12:07 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exam Date 2021 Class 12: Union Education Minister admitted to AIIMS

    Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has been admitted to AIIMS due to post COVID complications today, confirmed AIIMS Officials.

  • JUN 01, 2021 11:55 AM IST

    CBSE announcement for Board Exam 2021: Supreme Court advises centre to adopt last year’s policy

    In the last hearing on the petition to cancel Class 12 exams, the Supreme Court had advised the center to adopt the last year’s policy for class 12 exams. In case the center is departing from taking up the policy, they should give reasons to the court and the Court will examine it further.

  • JUN 01, 2021 11:40 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2021 Class 12: State government urge centre to vaccinate students before exams

    Many state governments have suggested the center first vaccinate the Class 12 students before taking the final decision on CBSE Board Exam 2021 Class 12. Punjab and Delhi have already shared their concerns over conduct of Class 12 exams before vaccination.

  • JUN 01, 2021 11:25 AM IST

    12th Board Exam CBSE: Nearly 300 Class 12 students write to CJI

    Last week around 300 Class 12 students have sent a letter petition to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana to cancel the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct a physical examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The students have also asked the Supreme Court to direct the Central government to provide alternative assessment schemes to the students.

  • JUN 01, 2021 11:10 AM IST

    Board Exam 2021: Delay in exams leads to delay in college admissions

    Many state governments are having concerns that in case Class 12 exams are further delayed, the college admissions will also be delayed. Petitioner Advocate Mamta Sharma has informed the Supreme Court in its last hearing that process needs to be expedited, else students who wish to apply abroad will face problems in managing.

  • JUN 01, 2021 10:55 AM IST

    2021 Board Exam Date Class 12: Date sheet for CBSE

    CBSE has not released the date sheet for Class 12 exams. The Board is expected to release the date sheet depending on what Education Minister announces regarding the conduct of Class 12 board exams. The government will also clarify if the examination will be held amid the pandemic situation.

  • JUN 01, 2021 10:40 AM IST

    CBSE Latest News for Class 12: Board proposes two options

    Central Board of Secondary Education has proposed two options for conducting CBSE Class 12 examination. First conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centers or second conducting the exam for shorter duration having objective type questions at respective schools where students are enrolled between July 15 to August 26, 2021. The result for the same will be declared in September.

  • JUN 01, 2021 10:25 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam Update: FICCI demands cancellation of Class 12 exams

    FICCI has written to the central government to cancel the Class 12 exams, cautioning that the current situation due to COVID-19 is not conducive for conducting a physical examination. In the letter written to Education Minister, the President of FICCI have mentioned that an alternate solution should be devised to determine academic progression.

  • JUN 01, 2021 10:10 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Exam Date 2021: Supreme Court to hear on plea seeking cancellation on June 3

    Supreme Court will again hear the plea seeking cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 on June 3. The highest court has adjourned the matter to Thursday after Attorney General requested them to given two days time for the Centre to announce its decision on conduct on CBSE 12th exams.

  • JUN 01, 2021 09:55 AM IST

    CBSE Exam 2021: RSS affiliated body writes to PM

    RSS affiliated body has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on conduct on Class 12 board exams. The body has urged the PM to ensure that the exams are held and suggested various options including changing the pattern to objective and allowing students to solve question papers at home or take exams of only 2-3 subjects.

  • JUN 01, 2021 09:40 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2021: Watch what Education Minister said

    Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank after the high level meeting on May 23 had released a video on his official Twitter account. Check the video here.

  • JUN 01, 2021 09:24 AM IST

    CBSE: Centre informs Supreme Court decision in next two days

    Centre has informed the Supreme Court on May 31 hearing that the decision on CBSE Board Exams 2021 for Class 12 will be taken in the next two days. The decision as earlier said by Education Minister will be in favour of students and will be taken keeping the safety of the students in consideration amid pandemics.

  • JUN 01, 2021 09:07 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes to Education Minister

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank asking him to not holding the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 amid the pandemic. She said that children will be subjected to great injustice if they are pushed into circumstances that endanger their lives.

  • JUN 01, 2021 08:52 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12: Decision likely today

    Education Minister is expected to announce CBSE Class 12 decision likely today. The announcement will be made by Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank anytime soon. The decision on conduct of exam, schedule and other information is expected to be released soon after the announcement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse boards cbse class 12 exam uttarakhand school education minister board examinations cbse board examination
The organisational secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN), Atul Kothari, in a letter to both Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, favoured holding of exams in the respective schools in different shifts with teachers coming from outside. He also asked them to consider holding open book exams.(HT file)
The organisational secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN), Atul Kothari, in a letter to both Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, favoured holding of exams in the respective schools in different shifts with teachers coming from outside. He also asked them to consider holding open book exams.(HT file)
board exams

Exams should be conducted for class 12, options can be given: RSS-affiliate

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Class 12 boards: With the Centre to take a call on conducting Class 12 board exams within two days, an RSS-affiliated body on education on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ensure that the exams are held and suggested various options.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. ANI Photo)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. ANI Photo)
board exams

Priyanka writes to Education Minister, advocates not holding Class 12 board exam

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday wrote to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and advocated not holding Class 12 board exams amid the pandemic, saying children will be subjected to great injustice if they are pushed into circumstances that endanger their lives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state government, in an affidavit, said SSC exams for this year were cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak after considering the safety of students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders.(HT Photo)
The state government, in an affidavit, said SSC exams for this year were cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak after considering the safety of students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders.(HT Photo)
board exams

Class 12 exams more important than Class 10 boards, Maharashtra govt tells HC

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 05:52 PM IST
The Maharashtra government on Monday told Bombay High Court that SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams could not be compared as the latter was a relatively more important milestone for students as their careers depended on it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TheSupreme Court. (HT archive)
TheSupreme Court. (HT archive)
board exams

Decision on Class 12 boards in 2 days: Centre to Supreme Court

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 04:06 PM IST
The bench wished to know from the Centre why the assessment scheme evolved by the Centre last year during the pandemic could not be applicable this year as well
READ FULL STORY
Close
Govt to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: Attorney General tells SC
Govt to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: Attorney General tells SC
board exams

Govt to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG tells SC

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 01:25 PM IST
The government will take a final decision within the next two days on whether to conduct class 12 board exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court was informed on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CGBSE class 12th admit card: Students of class 12th leave after appearing for the CBSE Board Exam of accountancy in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
CGBSE class 12th admit card: Students of class 12th leave after appearing for the CBSE Board Exam of accountancy in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
board exams

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE class 12th admit card out, download now

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 01:12 PM IST
  • CGBSE class 12th admit card: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the admit card for students of class 12 board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE 12th exams cancellation plea: Matter adjourned, next hearing on June 3(Hand out image)
CBSE 12th exams cancellation plea: Matter adjourned, next hearing on June 3(Hand out image)
board exams

CBSE 12th exams cancellation plea: Matter adjourned, next hearing on June 3

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 12:56 PM IST
CBSE 12th exams cancellation matter has been adjourned by the Supreme Court. The next hearing on the matter will be on June 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Class 12 results: CISCE schools busy uploading Class 11 marks for 12th students(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Class 12 results: CISCE schools busy uploading Class 11 marks for 12th students(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
board exams

Class 12 results: CISCE schools busy uploading Class 11 marks for 12th students

By Rajeev Mullick
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 10:49 AM IST
The schools affiliated with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) in Lucknow and elsewhere are busy uploading the marks obtained by Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12 students when they were in class 11 in the Council’s portal. Such a step was "desired" by council secretary Gerry Arathoon through a "confidential letter" dated May 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
board exams

CBSE, CISCE 12th Boards 2021 Live Updates: SC adjourns hearing to June 3

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 31, 2021 01:32 PM IST
CBSE, CISCE 12th Boards 2021 cancellation petition hearing at Supreme Court is over. The top Court adjourns the matter to Thursday, June 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
President of FICCI-CMSME and Founder and CEO R Narayan said that the ongoing farmers’ agitation is a matter of concern as these could impinge on the economic recovery process post coronavirus.(FICCI website)
President of FICCI-CMSME and Founder and CEO R Narayan said that the ongoing farmers’ agitation is a matter of concern as these could impinge on the economic recovery process post coronavirus.(FICCI website)
board exams

Class 12 Board exams: Ficci for cancelling 12th exams due to Covid situation

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Industry chamber Ficci has written to the central government to cancel Class 12 Board examinations, cautioning that the current situation due to COVID-19 is not conducive for conducting physical examination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa Board class 10 results 2021: The scheme's draft of Goa board lays down several checks and balances, including de-recognition or penalty for a school if it is found indulging in malpractices while finalising the results of Class 10 students.(HT file)
Goa Board class 10 results 2021: The scheme's draft of Goa board lays down several checks and balances, including de-recognition or penalty for a school if it is found indulging in malpractices while finalising the results of Class 10 students.(HT file)
board exams

Goa Board 10th Results: State board chalks out scheme for allotting marks

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Goa Board 10th Results: The Goa education board, which cancelled its Class 10 final exams this year, has formulated a scheme for finalising the results of students based on their internal assessment conducted by schools during the academic year and an objective criterion developed by the board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021: The plea, filed by advocate Mamta Sharma, which came up for hearing on Friday and was adjourned to Monday, has sought directions to the Centre, CBSE and the CISCE to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 examinations.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File)
CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021: The plea, filed by advocate Mamta Sharma, which came up for hearing on Friday and was adjourned to Monday, has sought directions to the Centre, CBSE and the CISCE to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 examinations.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File)
board exams

Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Decision on CBSE 12th exam unlikely today

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 12:58 PM IST
Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Decision on conduct exams is unlikely on June 1. The Education ministry is likely to take a call on the examinations only after court's decision. The matter will be heard in court on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
UP Board Exams 2021: Otherwise, such marksheets would encourage schools to award the maximum marks to their students to make an impression among people that students from their institution have topped, the association said.(File)
UP Board Exams 2021: Otherwise, such marksheets would encourage schools to award the maximum marks to their students to make an impression among people that students from their institution have topped, the association said.(File)
board exams

Give pass certificate, not marksheets for cancelled exams: UP Pvt Schools body

By Rajeev Mullick
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 11:23 AM IST
  • The Unaided Private Schools Association (Uttar Pradesh) has demanded that no marksheets should be issued for cancelled board examinations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CISCE Class 12 Board exams 2021: CISCE had postponed class 12 exams which were scheduled from May 4 in light of the aggressive second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.(File)
CISCE Class 12 Board exams 2021: CISCE had postponed class 12 exams which were scheduled from May 4 in light of the aggressive second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.(File)
board exams

CICSE asks schools to submit avg marks obtained by Class 12 students in class 11

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 08:35 AM IST
The CICSE board has asked its affiliated schools to submit data including average of marks obtained by class 12 students in class 11 and during this session, according to an official letter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Class 12 board exams: The Ministry of Education, however, maintained that "nothing has been finalised yet and a final decision will be announced by June 1.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File)
Class 12 board exams: The Ministry of Education, however, maintained that "nothing has been finalised yet and a final decision will be announced by June 1.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File)
board exams

12th boards: CBSE, ICSE mulling options including truncated tests, cancellation

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Class 12 board exams: CBSE and CISCE are contemplating various options about the pending class 12 board exams, including cancellation and adopting alternative assessment route or going ahead with the exams in truncated format, according to sources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.