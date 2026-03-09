Edit Profile
    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: Mathematics paper begins at 10.30 am today

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Mar 09, 2026 10:15:45 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: Mathematics and Applied Mathematics papers to be held today, March 9 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: Mathematics paper begins at 10.30 am today
    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: Mathematics paper begins at 10.30 am today

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 on Monday, March 9. The Class 12 board exam will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The Mathematics and Applied Mathematics exams will be held across the country and abroad. Both papers comprise 38 questions, all of which are compulsory. The question paper is divided into 5 sections- A, B, C, D and E.

    In Section A, Questions no. 1 to 18 are multiple choice questions (MCQs) with only one correct option and Questions no. 19 and 20 are Assertion-Reason based questions of 1 mark each. In Section B, Questions no. 21 to 25 are Very Short Answer (VSA)-type questions, carrying 2 marks each. In Section C, Questions no. 26 to 31 are Short Answer (SA)-type questions, carrying 3 marks each. In Section D, Questions no. 32 to 35 are Long Answer (LA)-type questions, carrying 5 marks each. In Section E, Questions no. 36 to 38 are Case study-based questions, carrying 4 marks each.

    There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in 2 questions in Section B, 3 in Section C, 2 in Section D, and 1 subpart each in 2 questions in Section E.

    Candidates must reach the exam centre by 10 am. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam day guidelines, paper analysis, students reaction and more

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 09, 2026 10:15:45 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: Mathematics paper begins at 10.30 am

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: The Mathematics paper will begin at 10.30 am today, March 9.

    Mar 09, 2026 9:41:34 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: Entry gate closes at 10 am

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: The entry gate will close at 10 am today, March 9. Appearing students should reach the exam centre by this time.

    Mar 09, 2026 9:19:51 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: When will exam get over?

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: The exam will get over April 10, 2026 for Class 12.

    Mar 09, 2026 9:15:56 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: OSM for Class 12 answer sheets

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: On screen Marking for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books will be done by the teachers. This will help in many ways including elimination of totalling errors, automated coordination, reducing manual intervention, faster evaluation etc.

    Mar 09, 2026 9:08:28 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: Reach exam centre by 10 am

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: Candidates must reach the exam centre by 10 am.

    Mar 09, 2026 9:06:34 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: Which questions has internal choices?

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in 2 questions in Section B, 3 in Section C, 2 in Section D, and 1 subpart each in 2 questions in Section E.

    Mar 09, 2026 9:03:36 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: Section wise questions and marks

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: In Section A, Questions no. 1 to 18 are multiple choice questions (MCQs) with only one correct option and Questions no. 19 and 20 are Assertion-Reason based questions of 1 mark each. In Section B, Questions no. 21 to 25 are Very Short Answer (VSA)-type questions, carrying 2 marks each. In Section C, Questions no. 26 to 31 are Short Answer (SA)-type questions, carrying 3 marks each. In Section D, Questions no. 32 to 35 are Long Answer (LA)-type questions, carrying 5 marks each. In Section E, Questions no. 36 to 38 are Case study-based questions, carrying 4 marks each.

    Mar 09, 2026 9:00:39 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: 38 questions in question paper

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: Both papers comprise 38 questions, all of which are compulsory. The question paper is divided into 5 sections- A, B, C, D and E.

    Mar 09, 2026 8:56:50 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: Papers to be held today

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: The Mathematics and Applied Mathematics exams will be held across the country and abroad.

    Mar 09, 2026 8:53:17 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: Date and time

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Date: March 9

    CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm

