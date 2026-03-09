CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: Mathematics paper begins at 10.30 am today
CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: Mathematics and Applied Mathematics papers to be held today, March 9 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 on Monday, March 9. The Class 12 board exam will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The Mathematics and Applied Mathematics exams will be held across the country and abroad. Both papers comprise 38 questions, all of which are compulsory. The question paper is divided into 5 sections- A, B, C, D and E....Read More
In Section A, Questions no. 1 to 18 are multiple choice questions (MCQs) with only one correct option and Questions no. 19 and 20 are Assertion-Reason based questions of 1 mark each. In Section B, Questions no. 21 to 25 are Very Short Answer (VSA)-type questions, carrying 2 marks each. In Section C, Questions no. 26 to 31 are Short Answer (SA)-type questions, carrying 3 marks each. In Section D, Questions no. 32 to 35 are Long Answer (LA)-type questions, carrying 5 marks each. In Section E, Questions no. 36 to 38 are Case study-based questions, carrying 4 marks each.
There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in 2 questions in Section B, 3 in Section C, 2 in Section D, and 1 subpart each in 2 questions in Section E.
Candidates must reach the exam centre by 10 am. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam day guidelines, paper analysis, students reaction and more
