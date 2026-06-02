The Central Board of Secondary Education has activated the CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal on June 2. A few hours after working smoothly, many users reported temporary technical issues while accessing the portal.

CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal running smoothly, Board says amid glitch complaints(Parveen Kumar/HT)

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However, the CBSE sources clarified that the portal is functioning normally and operating smoothly. While a few technical issues were reported, they were addressed promptly, and the students are using the portal without any difficulty.

The re-evaluation process is part of CBSE's post-result grievance redressal mechanism, allowing students to seek verification of marks and request a review of their answer sheets. The link to apply for verification and re-evaluation will remain till June 6, 2026.

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According to the ANI report, the portal's launch follows CBSE's recent efforts to address cybersecurity concerns surrounding the OnMark portal operated by its service provider. On Sunday, the board said it had deployed a team of cybersecurity experts from various government agencies and the IITs to strengthen the platform's security infrastructure.

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{{^usCountry}} The verification and re-evaluation fee has been decreased. To apply for verification, candidates will have to pay ₹100/- per answer book and for re-evaluation, candidates will have to pay ₹25/- per question. The fee can only be deposited online (UPI/Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking). Fee shall not be accepted through Postal Order/DD/Money order/Cheque/Cash etc. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The verification and re-evaluation fee has been decreased. To apply for verification, candidates will have to pay ₹100/- per answer book and for re-evaluation, candidates will have to pay ₹25/- per question. The fee can only be deposited online (UPI/Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking). Fee shall not be accepted through Postal Order/DD/Money order/Cheque/Cash etc. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The launch comes a day after a CBSE official told ANI that the portal, originally scheduled to go live on June 1, had encountered technical issues and would start soon. The delay had sparked concern among students and parents, particularly after reports of glitches during the answer-sheet access process earlier this month, reported ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The launch comes a day after a CBSE official told ANI that the portal, originally scheduled to go live on June 1, had encountered technical issues and would start soon. The delay had sparked concern among students and parents, particularly after reports of glitches during the answer-sheet access process earlier this month, reported ANI. {{/usCountry}}

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Only one application each for verification/re-evaluation will be accepted in the online process. The candidate must decide in advance whether to apply for one or multiple subjects.

CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation and verification portal opens at cbse.gov.in, application link here

The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper. Thereafter, candidates can submit an application for re-evaluation in the required question(s) with reasoning. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Papri Chanda ...Read More Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines. Read Less

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