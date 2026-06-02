The Central Board of Secondary Education has opened the CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation and verification portal on June 2, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the verification and re-evaluation process can find the direct link through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation and verification portal opens at cbse.gov.in, application link here

This facility is for only those candidates who have applied for photocopies of answer books. Candidates can apply for verification and re-evaluation till June 6, 2026.

The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper. Thereafter, candidates can submit an application for re-evaluation in the required question(s) with reasoning.

The verification and re-evaluation fee has been decreased. To apply for verification, candidates will have to pay ₹100/- per answer book and for re-evaluation, candidates will have to pay ₹25/- per question. The fee can only be deposited online (UPI/Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking). Fee shall not be accepted through Postal Order/DD/Money order/Cheque/Cash etc.

Only one application each for verification/re-evaluation will be accepted in the online process. The candidate must decide in advance whether he/she has to apply for one subject or multiple subjects.

Direct link to apply for verification and re-evaluation

How to apply for verification and re-evaluation To apply for verification or re-evaluation, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on verification link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the re-evaluation and verification link.

4. Click on the link and enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and fill in the application form.

6. Make the payment of processing fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

Official Notice Here