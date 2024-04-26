CBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 10th, 12th results awaited, updates here

CBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE Result 2024 in due course of time. The Class 10 and Class 12 results will be available on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Apart from the mentioned website, the results for Class 10th, 12th can also be checked on cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. ...Read More

As per past trends, the CBSE Board Result will be announced in April-May 2024. The date and time of results will likely be shared by the Board.

This year, CBSE Class 10 examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024, and CBSE Class 12 examination was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024. The examinations for both classes were conducted in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Around 39 lakh candidates have registered themselves for CBSE Board exams 2024 for Class 10, 12. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.