CBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 10th, 12th results awaited, updates here
CBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE Result 2024 in due course of time. The Class 10 and Class 12 results will be available on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Apart from the mentioned website, the results for Class 10th, 12th can also be checked on cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
As per past trends, the CBSE Board Result will be announced in April-May 2024. The date and time of results will likely be shared by the Board.
This year, CBSE Class 10 examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024, and CBSE Class 12 examination was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024. The examinations for both classes were conducted in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Around 39 lakh candidates have registered themselves for CBSE Board exams 2024 for Class 10, 12. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.
CBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: Find latest updates on HT Education Portal
CBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: How to check results on Digilocker
Open the DigiLocker app/website
Sign in/create your account
Now, on the homepage, look for CBSE result link (or go to CBSE section under categories)
Provide the required information and check scores.
CBSE Result 2024: List of platforms to check
Official websites: cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in
Mobile Apps: DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS: To be informed by the Board.
Other websites: digilocker.gov.in, results.gov.in
CBSE Result: Steps to download provisional marksheet
Go to results.cbse.nic.in
Go to Class 10 or 12th result page.
Login by entering the asked information.
Check and download your CBSE result.
CBSE 2024 result date: Not announced yet
CBSE 12th result 2024: What past trends suggest
CBSE 10th result 2024: Exam conducted in single shift
CBSE 12th result: When was exam conducted?
CBSE 10th result: Exam dates
CBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: List of websites to check
CBSE Result 2024: How to check Class 10, 12 results
- Visit the official website of other site of CBSE.
- Click on CBSE Board Result 2024 for Class 10, 12 link or login to the account.
- Enter the roll number or registration number and click on submit.
- The result of Class 10, 12 will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page or take a screenshot (for mobile applications).
CBSE Result: Where to check 10th, 12th results
CBSE Result 2024 date and time is awaited. The results date and time will likely be announced by the Board ahead of the declaration of results.