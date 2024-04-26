Edit Profile
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
    CBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 10th, 12th results awaited, updates here

    Apr 26, 2024 12:41 PM IST
    CBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the CBSE Result 2024 in due course of time. The Class 10 and Class 12 results will be available on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.  Apart from the mentioned website, the results for Class 10th, 12th can also be checked on cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

As per past trends, the CBSE Board Result will be announced in April-May 2024. The date and time of results will likely be shared by the Board.

    As per past trends, the CBSE Board Result will be announced in April-May 2024. The date and time of results will likely be shared by the Board. 

    This year, CBSE Class 10 examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024, and CBSE Class 12 examination was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024. The examinations for both classes were conducted in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Around 39 lakh candidates have registered themselves for CBSE Board exams 2024 for Class 10, 12. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 26, 2024 12:41 PM IST

    CBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: Find latest updates on HT Education Portal

    Apr 26, 2024 12:08 PM IST

    CBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: How to check results on Digilocker 

    Open the DigiLocker app/website

    Sign in/create your account

    Now, on the homepage, look for CBSE result link (or go to CBSE section under categories)

    Provide the required information and check scores.

    Apr 26, 2024 12:03 PM IST

    CBSE Result 2024: List of platforms to check 

    Official websites: cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in,  cbse.gov.in

    Mobile Apps: DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS: To be informed by the Board.

    Other websites: digilocker.gov.in, results.gov.in

    Apr 26, 2024 11:57 AM IST

    CBSE Result: Steps to download provisional marksheet 

    Go to results.cbse.nic.in

    Go to Class 10 or 12th result page.

    Login by entering the asked information.

    Check and download your CBSE result.

    Apr 26, 2024 11:56 AM IST

    CBSE 2024 result date: Not announced yet 

    Apr 26, 2024 11:53 AM IST

    CBSE result date: Awaited 

    Apr 26, 2024 11:50 AM IST

    CBSE 12th result 2024: What past trends suggest 

    Apr 26, 2024 11:45 AM IST

    CBSE 10th result 2024: Exam conducted in single shift 

    Apr 26, 2024 11:43 AM IST

    CBSE 12th result: When was exam conducted? 

    Apr 26, 2024 11:40 AM IST

    CBSE 10th result: Exam dates 

    Apr 26, 2024 11:37 AM IST

    CBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: List of websites to check 

    cbseresults.nic.in 

    results.cbse.nic.in 

    cbse.nic.in 

    cbse.gov.in

    digilocker.gov.in 

    results.gov.in

    Apr 26, 2024 11:35 AM IST

    CBSE Result 2024: How to check Class 10, 12 results 

    • Visit the official website of other site of CBSE.
    • Click on CBSE Board Result 2024 for Class 10, 12 link or login to the account.
    • Enter the roll number or registration number and click on submit.
    • The result of Class 10, 12 will be displayed on the screen.
    • Check the result and download the page or take a screenshot (for mobile applications).

     

    Apr 26, 2024 11:33 AM IST

    CBSE Result: Where to check 10th, 12th results 

    Apr 26, 2024 11:31 AM IST

    CBSE Result 2024 Live Updates: Date and time 

