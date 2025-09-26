CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Applications open at cbse.gov.in, check eligibility and key details | link here

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, is inviting online applications for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025. Eligible students who wish to apply for the merit scholarship or want a renewal can submit their applications on the official website at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Check eligibility, direct link and other key details here.

The applications are for the following scholarships:

Single Girl Child Scholarship - Class 10 (2025 Scheme): Students who have passed Class 10 in 2025 from CBSE and are currently studying in Class 11 in CBSE affiliated schools. Single Girl Child Scholarship - Class 10 2024 (Renewal in 2025): Renewal of the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship - Class 10 awarded in 2024. DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR CBSE SINGLE GIRL CHILD SCHOLARSHIP 2025 Students must note here that the last date to apply for the scholarship is October 23, 2025.

Eligibility: The scholarships is provided to meritorious single girl students, who are the only child of their parents, and have passed the CBSE Class 10 Examination with 70% or more marks and are continuing their further school education of Class 11 and 12 in CBSE affiliated schools, whose tuition fee is not more than Rs. 2,500, p.m. The scholarship will be awarded to Indian Nationals only. The student must continue her school studies in Class 10 and 12 in schools affiliated with CBSE. Students who have passed CBSE Class 10 Examination in 2025 will be considered. Students with gross parental/family income up to Rs. 8 lakh per annum are eligible for scholarship under the scheme.

Duration of the scholarship and renewal As per CBSE, the Scholarship awarded will be renewed for a period of one year. Renewal will also depend on promotion to the next class provided the student secures 70% or more marks in aggregate in the examination which determines her promotion to next class.

For renewal, a student should have received CBSE Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship last year.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: How to apply Students can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the merit scholarship: