CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Applications open at cbse.gov.in, check eligibility and key details | link here

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, is inviting online applications for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025. Eligible students who wish to apply for the merit scholarship or want a renewal can submit their applications on the official website at cbse.gov.in.
The applications are for the following scholarships:
Single Girl Child Scholarship - Class 10 (2025 Scheme): Students who have passed Class 10 in 2025 from CBSE and are currently studying in Class 11 in CBSE affiliated schools.
Single Girl Child Scholarship - Class 10 2024 (Renewal in 2025): Renewal of the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship - Class 10 awarded in 2024.
The scholarships is provided to meritorious single girl students, who are the only child of their parents, and have passed the CBSE Class 10 Examination with 70% or more marks and are continuing their further school education of Class 11 and 12 in CBSE affiliated schools, whose tuition fee is not more than Rs. 2,500, p.m.
The scholarship will be awarded to Indian Nationals only.
The student must continue her school studies in Class 10 and 12 in schools affiliated with CBSE.
Students who have passed CBSE Class 10 Examination in 2025 will be considered.
Students with gross parental/family income up to Rs. 8 lakh per annum are eligible for scholarship under the scheme.
As per CBSE, the Scholarship awarded will be renewed for a period of one year. Renewal will also depend on promotion to the next class provided the student secures 70% or more marks in aggregate in the examination which determines her promotion to next class.
For renewal, a student should have received CBSE Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship last year.
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: How to apply
Students can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the merit scholarship:
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the scholarship tab.
Click on the link to apply for Single Girl Child Scholarship - 2025
Enter credentials (Roll Number and Date of Birth), and submit.
Fill in the application form and upload necessary documents.
Submit the application form.
Download the confirmation page.
Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
For more details, visit the official website of CBSE.