Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Applications open at cbse.gov.in, check eligibility and key details | link here

    CBSE is inviting applications for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025. Students can check direct link, eligibility details and more below. 

    Published on: Sep 26, 2025 9:49 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, is inviting online applications for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025. Eligible students who wish to apply for the merit scholarship or want a renewal can submit their applications on the official website at cbse.gov.in.

    CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Check eligibility, direct link and other key details here.
    CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Check eligibility, direct link and other key details here.

    The applications are for the following scholarships:

    1. Single Girl Child Scholarship - Class 10 (2025 Scheme): Students who have passed Class 10 in 2025 from CBSE and are currently studying in Class 11 in CBSE affiliated schools.
    2. Single Girl Child Scholarship - Class 10 2024 (Renewal in 2025): Renewal of the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship - Class 10 awarded in 2024.

    DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR CBSE SINGLE GIRL CHILD SCHOLARSHIP 2025

    Students must note here that the last date to apply for the scholarship is October 23, 2025.

    Also read: CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Timetable: Check complete tentative datesheet here

    Eligibility:

    1. The scholarships is provided to meritorious single girl students, who are the only child of their parents, and have passed the CBSE Class 10 Examination with 70% or more marks and are continuing their further school education of Class 11 and 12 in CBSE affiliated schools, whose tuition fee is not more than Rs. 2,500, p.m.
    2. The scholarship will be awarded to Indian Nationals only.
    3. The student must continue her school studies in Class 10 and 12 in schools affiliated with CBSE.
    4. Students who have passed CBSE Class 10 Examination in 2025 will be considered.
    5. Students with gross parental/family income up to Rs. 8 lakh per annum are eligible for scholarship under the scheme.

    Also read: CBSE 12th Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: Full tentative schedule of 12th annual examinations, check timings & more

    Duration of the scholarship and renewal

    As per CBSE, the Scholarship awarded will be renewed for a period of one year. Renewal will also depend on promotion to the next class provided the student secures 70% or more marks in aggregate in the examination which determines her promotion to next class.

    For renewal, a student should have received CBSE Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship last year.

    CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: How to apply

    Students can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the merit scholarship:

    1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
    2. On the home page, click on the scholarship tab.
    3. Click on the link to apply for Single Girl Child Scholarship - 2025
    4. Enter credentials (Roll Number and Date of Birth), and submit.
    5. Fill in the application form and upload necessary documents.
    6. Submit the application form.
    7. Download the confirmation page.
    8. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    For more details, visit the official website of CBSE.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RRB NTPC UG Result Live.
    News/Education/Board Exams/CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Applications Open At Cbse.gov.in, Check Eligibility And Key Details | Link Here
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes