    CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Timetable: Check complete tentative datesheet here

    CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 tentative timetable has been released. The complete datesheet is given here. 

    Published on: Sep 25, 2025 10:40 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 tentative timetable. The tentative datesheet is available to candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

    CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Timetable: Check complete tentative datesheet here

    As per the tentative timetable, the Class 10 board exam in 2026 will commence on February 17 with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic subjects and will end on March 9 with language and music papers. The exam will be held in single shift - from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

    The Class 10 second board exam will begin on May 15, 2026 with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic subjects and will end on June 1, 2026 with compartment subjects. The exam will be held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

    CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 Timetable: How to check

    To download the exam tentative datesheet candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

    2. Click on CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 tentative timetable available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

    4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    In 2026, approximately 45 lakh candidates are expected to appear in 204 subjects across Classes X and XII from India and 26 countries abroad. To ensure timely results declaration, several other activities, such as practical, evaluation, and post-result processes, will be undertaken alongside examinations.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

    Check Class 10 tentative timetable here

