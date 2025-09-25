CBSE 12th Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: Full tentative schedule of 12th annual examinations, check timings & more

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, released the tentative datesheet of Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2026 on September 24, 2025. The examination schedule is available on the official website at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Datesheet: Class 12 board exams begin from February 17, 2026, as per the tentative schedule. (HT file)

According to the tentative schedule, Class 12 board examinations will begin from February 17, 2026 and conclude on April 9, 2026.

The examinations on most days will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while for some subjects, it will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The examination will start with Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, and Shorthand (English and Hindi) on February 17, 2026, and time allotted is 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

On February 18, 2026, students will appear for Physical Education examination from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Likewise, if we look at PCM subjects, Physics exam will be conducted on February 20, 2026, Chemistry on February 28, 2026, and Mathematics on March 9, 2026.

Economics will be conducted on March 18, 2026, Political Science on March 23, 2026, and Biology on March 27, 2026.

CHECK FULL SCHEDULE OF CBSE CLASS 12 BOARD EXAMS 2026 Notably, Class 10 board exams too will start from February 17, 2026 and end on March 9, 2026.

Around 45 lakh candidates are expected to appear in 204 subjects across Classes 10 and 12 from India and 26 countries abroad.

The decision of the board to share the tentative schedule is aimed at aiding students to prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance, apart from helping schools and teachers in planning the examination activities.

For more details, visit the official website of CBSE.