CGBSE Class 10th and 12th practical exams schedule released at cgbse.nic.in

board exams
Published on Nov 07, 2022 08:10 PM IST

ByHT Education Desk

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released the CGBSE Class 10, 12 practical examination dates. According to the official announcement, the CGBSE intends to hold the practical exams for the Chhattisgarh Board's 10th and 12th classes between January 10 and January 31, 2023. The students' respective schools can check the actual dates for practical exams.

The CGBSE class 10th and 12th practical examination will be conducted in two shifts from 8 am to 11 am and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

For students who will miss practical tests, there won't be re-exam. Such students will be recorded absent.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

cgbse.nic.in cgbse date sheet + 1 more
cgbse.nic.in cgbse date sheet

Monday, November 07, 2022
