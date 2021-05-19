CGBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results declared
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared CGBSE Class 10 Result on May 19, 2021. Students of Class 10 can check their results through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in and also on the result website of CGBSE on results.cg.nic.in.
The Board had cancelled the Class 10 board examination because of the COVID19 surge across the country. So, the result will be prepared on the basis of internal assessment and on the assignments allotted to them. Schools had to assess their students based on their performance throughout the academic year 2020-21.
CGBSE will allot passing marks to candidates who have not achieved the minimum marks required or have not done their assignments. For those students who are not satisfied with their results, they can appear for the examination that will be conducted on later date. The exams will be held when the COVID situation improves and it is conducive for holding the exams.
-
MAY 19, 2021 11:54 AM IST
CGBSE to not release Merit list
The Board officials have decided not to release merit result list this year as the result has been declared on the basis of internal assessment.
-
MAY 19, 2021 11:45 AM IST
100 percent students pass the exam
The Board has declared the result of a total of 4.67 lakh students of Class 10 out of which 2.24 lakh candidates are boys and 2.31 lakh candidates are girls. This year the overall pass percentage is 100 percent. A total of 96.81 percent students have secured first division, 9024 students have secured second division and 5676 students have secured third division.
-
MAY 19, 2021 11:24 AM IST
Class 10 students to get another chance for exams
Students who are not satisfied with their marks can appear in the grade/division upgrading examination, once the pandemic situation comes under control. CGBSE Class 10 examination will be conducted again and the details would be announced in due course of time.
-
MAY 19, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Results evaluated on internal assessment
The CGBSE Class 10 results will be calculated on the basis of the alternative method adopted by the board. Class 10 students will be awarded marks on the basis of assignments and also on the performance of students during online classes.
-
MAY 19, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results declared
Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results 2021 has been declared. The direct link to check result is given here.
-
MAY 19, 2021 11:01 AM IST
CGBSE 10th Result 2021: How to check result
• Visit the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.
• Click on Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 link available on the home page.
• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
• Your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download the page.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
MAY 19, 2021 10:55 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Matric Result 2021 to be declared via video conferencing
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021 will be announced in few minutes. Due to COVID19 pandemic, the board will not release the result list at respective schools. The result can be checked by all Class 10 students online through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in. This year the results are being declared through a video conferencing.
-
MAY 19, 2021 10:49 AM IST
CGBSE Class 10 Result releasing soon
Only few minutes left for CGBSE Class 10 result to release. As per the official update, the Class 10 Matric result will be announced by the Board at 11 am. Students can check the result on the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.
