Home / Education / Board Exams / CGBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results declared
Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results declared
Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results declared
Live

CGBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results declared

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CGBSE Class 10 Result has been declared. Students can check their result through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:09 PM IST

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared CGBSE Class 10 Result on May 19, 2021. Students of Class 10 can check their results through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in and also on the result website of CGBSE on results.cg.nic.in.

The Board had cancelled the Class 10 board examination because of the COVID19 surge across the country. So, the result will be prepared on the basis of internal assessment and on the assignments allotted to them. Schools had to assess their students based on their performance throughout the academic year 2020-21.

CGBSE will allot passing marks to candidates who have not achieved the minimum marks required or have not done their assignments. For those students who are not satisfied with their results, they can appear for the examination that will be conducted on later date. The exams will be held when the COVID situation improves and it is conducive for holding the exams.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 19, 2021 11:54 AM IST

    CGBSE to not release Merit list

    The Board officials have decided not to release merit result list this year as the result has been declared on the basis of internal assessment.

  • MAY 19, 2021 11:45 AM IST

    100 percent students pass the exam

    The Board has declared the result of a total of 4.67 lakh students of Class 10 out of which 2.24 lakh candidates are boys and 2.31 lakh candidates are girls. This year the overall pass percentage is 100 percent. A total of 96.81 percent students have secured first division, 9024 students have secured second division and 5676 students have secured third division.

  • MAY 19, 2021 11:24 AM IST

    Class 10 students to get another chance for exams

    Students who are not satisfied with their marks can appear in the grade/division upgrading examination, once the pandemic situation comes under control. CGBSE Class 10 examination will be conducted again and the details would be announced in due course of time.

  • MAY 19, 2021 11:11 AM IST

    Results evaluated on internal assessment

    The CGBSE Class 10 results will be calculated on the basis of the alternative method adopted by the board. Class 10 students will be awarded marks on the basis of assignments and also on the performance of students during online classes.

  • MAY 19, 2021 11:05 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results declared

    Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results 2021 has been declared. The direct link to check result is given here.

    Direct link to check Class 10 result

  • MAY 19, 2021 11:01 AM IST

    CGBSE 10th Result 2021: How to check result

    • Visit the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.

    • Click on Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 link available on the home page.

    • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    • Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    • Check the result and download the page.

    • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • MAY 19, 2021 10:55 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh Matric Result 2021 to be declared via video conferencing

    CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021 will be announced in few minutes. Due to COVID19 pandemic, the board will not release the result list at respective schools. The result can be checked by all Class 10 students online through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in. This year the results are being declared through a video conferencing.

  • MAY 19, 2021 10:49 AM IST

    CGBSE Class 10 Result releasing soon

    Only few minutes left for CGBSE Class 10 result to release. As per the official update, the Class 10 Matric result will be announced by the Board at 11 am. Students can check the result on the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cgbse chhattisgarh cgbse class cgbse.nic.in board examinations
e-paper
Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021: CGBSE 10th Result out, pass percentage(HT file)
Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021: CGBSE 10th Result out, pass percentage(HT file)
board exams

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021: 100% pass percentage, details here

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021 has been declared. The overall pass percentage is 100 percent. Candidates can check the result on the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GBSE 10th Result 2021 Class 10 students of Chhattisgarh board can check their results on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.(Representative)
GBSE 10th Result 2021 Class 10 students of Chhattisgarh board can check their results on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.(Representative)
board exams

CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 results declared

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:02 PM IST
  • CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10 exam results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021: This year the results for Class 10 are based on the performance of students during online classes and their grades obtained in assignments.(HT File)
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021: This year the results for Class 10 are based on the performance of students during online classes and their grades obtained in assignments.(HT File)
board exams

CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Chhattisgarh 10th results declared, direct link

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:02 PM IST
  • CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared CGBSE 10th Result 2021 on May 19, 2021. Candidates can check their result on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 declared, how to check on cgbse.nic.in(HT File)
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 declared, how to check on cgbse.nic.in(HT File)
board exams

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 declared, how to check on cgbse.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 has been declared. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in. Here's how to check.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results declared
Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results declared
board exams

CGBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Class 10 Results declared

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CGBSE Class 10 Result has been declared. Students can check their result through the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Results to be declared today
CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Results to be declared today
board exams

CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Results to be declared today

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 11:59 AM IST
CGBSE 10th Result 2021 to be declared today at 11 am. Students of Class 10 can check their result on the official site of CGBSE on cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CGBSE 10th Result 2021 date and time: In a press release issued on Tuesday, May 18, the Chhattisgarh Board said that the CGBSE 10th results will be declared online through video conferencing.(HT file)
CGBSE 10th Result 2021 date and time: In a press release issued on Tuesday, May 18, the Chhattisgarh Board said that the CGBSE 10th results will be declared online through video conferencing.(HT file)
board exams

CGBSE 10th Result 2021 date and time: Chhattisgarh Board 10th results tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 08:11 PM IST
  • Chhattisgarh Board 10th results: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the high school (Class 10) exam results on Wednesday, May 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE extends deadline till June 30 for schools to tabulate marks for class 10
CBSE extends deadline till June 30 for schools to tabulate marks for class 10
board exams

CBSE extends deadline till June 30 for schools to tabulate marks for class 10

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 04:02 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday extended the deadline up to June 30 for schools to tabulate class 10 marks and submit it to the board, according to officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates
board exams

Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: CGBSE Class 10 Result releasing today

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: Class 10 board exams have been cancelled by many state and national boards, while Class 12 exams have been postponed. Check out the latest updates on CBSE, ICSE, UP board and other board exams here.
READ FULL STORY
CBSE 10th results 2021: The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety and health of teachers during the Covid-19 pandemic.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File)
CBSE 10th results 2021: The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety and health of teachers during the Covid-19 pandemic.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File)
board exams

CBSE 10th results likely to be delayed as marks submission date extended

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 18, 2021 03:48 PM IST
  • CBSE 10th results 2021: The CBSE Class 10 board exam results are expected to be delayed as the board has extended the last date for submission of marks of students to the board by the schools
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE Class 10 results 2021: In notification issued on May 1, CBSE had kept June 5 as the last date for submission of marks and June 11 for submission of internal assessment marks. Now, June 30 is the last date for submission of both these marks.(HT file)
CBSE Class 10 results 2021: In notification issued on May 1, CBSE had kept June 5 as the last date for submission of marks and June 11 for submission of internal assessment marks. Now, June 30 is the last date for submission of both these marks.(HT file)
board exams

CBSE Class 10 results 2021: Last date for submission of marks extended

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • CBSE Class 10 results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, May 18 revised the dates for submission of marks of Class 10 students to the board by the schools. The marks allotted to students can now be submitted to the CBSE by June 30.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students celebrate their result in the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2020. (File photo) Exclusive
Students celebrate their result in the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2020. (File photo)
board exams

With Class 12 board exams uncertain, how will students move to colleges?

By Shivani Singh
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 07:42 AM IST
The time to take a decision that will affect the lives and future of hundreds of thousands of students is approaching, even as all stakeholders — the government, the board, schools, parents and students — grapple with what is at stake while fighting the most severe health crisis India has witnessed ever
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSEB 10th Result 2021: Punjab Board declares Class 10 result, how to check here(File photo)
PSEB 10th Result 2021: Punjab Board declares Class 10 result, how to check here(File photo)
board exams

PSEB 10th Result 2021: Punjab Board declares Class 10 result, how to check here

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 08:13 AM IST
PSEB 10th Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result and marks by following these simple steps given below.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSEB 10th Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
PSEB 10th Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
board exams

PSEB 10th Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 18, 2021 08:14 AM IST
PSEB 10th Result 2021 has been declared. Students who have appeared for Class 10 examination can check the result on official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in. Direct link to check result below.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to officials, the issue of pending class 12 board exams also came up for discussion and suggestions were sought from states in this regard.(PTI File)
According to officials, the issue of pending class 12 board exams also came up for discussion and suggestions were sought from states in this regard.(PTI File)
board exams

Pokhriyal reviews education strategy, seeks suggestions on pending Class 12 exam

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 08:40 PM IST
Pokhriyal reviews education strategy during COVID with states; seeks suggestions on pending class 12 board exams
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.