The Council of Higher Secondary Education will likely release the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check their mark sheets on the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. The result link will also be activated on orissaresults.nic.in. CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026: When will Odisha Board Class 12 results release? check past trends (PTI file)

The Odisha Board Class 12 results will be released for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts together.

The Odisha +2 results will be announced via a press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials. Apart from the results, the pass percentage, district-wise performance details, gender wise pass percentage and other details will also be shared.

As per past trends, the Class 12 results are declared in May in last few years. Check past trends here.

2025: The CHSE Odisha 12th result was announced on May 21. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 87.49%, the Arts stream was 80.51%, the Commerce stream was 83.2%, and the Vocational stream was 60.57%.

2024: The Class 12 result was declared on May 26. The pass percentage stream-wise is- Arts stream 80.95%, Science stream had 86.93%, and Commerce stream had 82.27%.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.

2. Click on CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CHSE Odisha.