Draft proposing CBSE 10th Board Exam 2026 twice a year prepared as per NEP 2020 recommendations: Board Chairperson

Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a draft scheme for conducting the CBSE 10th Board Exam 2026 twice a year. Draft proposing CBSE 10th Board Exam 2026 twice a year prepared as per NEP 2020

The Board Chairperson, Rahul Singh, has informed that the CBSE has issued the draft policy for the conduct of the CBSE Class 10 board examinations twice a year, per the recommendations of the NEP 2020. The draft policy has been framed after detailed deliberations.

The draft issued by the Board continues the current examination scheme while providing an opportunity to appear in the second board examinations in as many subjects as the student desires. The aim is to provide students with another opportunity to improve their performance.

As per a statement released by CBSE, the Board presently offers 16 academic subjects, 23 skill subjects and 45 languages in classes 9th and 10th. Students may offer any 02 languages and 03 elective subjects from the list of academic subjects. In addition, students can also offer any skill subject as the 6th subject and 01 more language as the 7th subject. Accordingly, a student can offer a maximum of 7 subjects in Class X. This scheme of subjects and the choices shall also remain unchanged for the 2026 board examinations.

“The major departure from the current dispensation of conducting examinations would be that examinations of some subjects are proposed to be conducted 2 to 3 times so that students can accommodate their choices of subjects. This would reduce the duration of examinations”, the official press statement reads.

Students with special needs will continue to avail themselves of the same facilities as they are extended presently.

CBSE has asked for feedback from the stakeholders and the public. Once the feedback is received, the Board will refine the scheme.