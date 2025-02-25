CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2025: Key topics list, preparation tips, time management tricks here

Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2025 on February 27, 2025. The Chemistry paper will be held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2025: Key topics list, preparation tips here (Arvind Yadav/HT photo)

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025 Live Updates

Deepali Srivastava, PGT Chemistry, Shiv Nadar School ,NOIDA has shared the key topics list of organic, inorganic chemistry, preparation tips and time management tricks here.

Preparation for Organic Chemistry

⦁ Summarization of Reactions:

⦁ Condense all organic reactions chapter-wise into 4-5 pages or flowcharts for quick revision.

⦁ Focus on name reactions such as Aldol Condensation, Cannizzaro Reaction, Clemmensen Reduction, Hoffmann Bromamide Degradation, etc.

⦁ Functions of Reagents:

⦁ Understand the role of each reagent and categorize them, e.g.,

⦁ Oxidizing Agents: KMnO₄, K₂Cr₂O₇,PCC, CrO3

⦁ Reducing Agents: LiAlH₄, NaBH₄

⦁ Reasoning-Based Questions:

⦁ Practice conceptual questions using NCERT textbooks to strengthen understanding and command on required key words.

⦁ Distinguishing Tests:

⦁ Familiarize yourself with tests that differentiate between functional groups and support your answer with reactions and observations and not just name of the test.Important ones are:

⦁ Tollen's Test and Fehling's Test for aldehydes

⦁ Lucas Test

⦁ Iodoform Test

⦁ Carbylamine Reaction

⦁ Hinsberg Test

⦁ Practice Writing Reactions and Mechanisms:

⦁ Regularly write down reactions to reinforce memory and understand mechanisms systematically.

⦁ Conversions:

⦁ Practice conversion problems at the end, especially those given in NCERT exercises.

CBSE's proposed global curriculum to be made available for other international schools, details here

Preparation for Physical Chemistry

Physical Chemistry is a combination of conceptual topics and numerical applications.

⦁ Formula Compilation:

⦁ Prepare a comprehensive list of formulas from chapters on Solutions, Chemical Kinetics, and Electrochemistry.

⦁ While solving numericals, always write the formula and report the answer along with the unit.

Essential Formulas to Remember:

⦁ Arrhenius equation

⦁ Integrated rate equations for zero and first-order reactions

⦁ Molar and specific conductance

⦁ Nernst equation for electrode potential and its relation with Gibbs free energy

⦁ Colligative properties and the van 't Hoff factor

⦁ Degree of association or dissociation

⦁ Conceptual Key Topics in Physical Chemistry:

Solutions:

⦁ Osmosis, osmotic pressure, and reverse osmosis

⦁ Henry's law and its applications

⦁ Positive and negative deviations from Raoult's law

Chemical Kinetics:

⦁ Pseudo-first-order reactions

⦁ Half-life period calculations

⦁ Collision theory

Electrochemistry:

⦁ Kohlrausch's Law

⦁ Relationship between molar conductance and dilution

⦁ Differences between electrolytic and galvanic cells

⦁ Concepts of ionic and metallic conduction

Key Topics in Inorganic Chemistry

⦁ d- and f-Block Elements:

⦁ Focus on reasoning-based questions.

⦁ Analyze trends in melting and boiling points.

⦁ Understand lanthanoid contraction and compare lanthanoids with actinoids.

⦁ Study the preparation and properties of KMnO₄ and K₂Cr₂O₇ through summarization.

⦁ Coordination Compounds:

⦁ Differentiate between double salts and complex compounds.

⦁ Practice nomenclature rules.

⦁ Understand Valence Bond Theory and Crystal Field Splitting, including weak and strong field configurations.

⦁ Learn applications in biological systems, water hardness removal, and medicinal uses.

Frequently Asked Tricky Questions

Students often find numericals, conversions, and mechanisms challenging. Key areas requiring practice include:

⦁ Arrhenius equation-based calculations

⦁ van 't Hoff factor and degree of dissociation problems

⦁ Organic conversions requiring a clear understanding of reagent functions

Important Graphs to Revise:

⦁ Raoult's law: Vapor pressure vs. composition

⦁ Elevation in boiling point vs. molality

⦁ Depression in freezing point vs. molality

⦁ Variation of molar conductivity with dilution

⦁ Concentration vs. time graphs for zero and first-order reactions

⦁ Trends in melting points and atomic radii across d- and f-block elements

CBSE Board Exams 2025 in Pics, Class 10 students appear for examination in Patna centre

Time Management During the Exam

You may choose to attempt the section in which you are most confident and follow this tentative time allocation:

⦁ 1 Mark Questions (16 Questions): 30 minutes

⦁ 2 Mark Questions (5 Questions): 30 minutes

⦁ 3 and 4 Mark Questions (Total 9 Questions): 1 hour

⦁ 5 Mark Questions (3 Questions): 45 minutes

⦁ Review and Rechecking: 15 minutes