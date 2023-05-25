Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board announced the GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 on May 25 at 8 am. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC examination can check their results online at gseb.org. GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 Live Updates

GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 announced, know how to check marks at gseb.org

The class 10th results from GSHSEB will also be accessible via WhatsApp in addition to the official website. Candidates need to WhatsApp 6357300971 with their seat number.

GSEB 10th results 2023 : Know how to check results

Visit the official website of the board at gseb.org

On the homepage, click on the SSC result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

A total of 772771 candidates took the exam last year, and 503726 of them passed. The total pass rate was 65.18 percent, with 71.66 percent of girls and 59.92 percent of boys passing the examination, respectively.

