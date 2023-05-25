GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2023 released; here's direct link to check SSC result at gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board announced the GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 on May 25, 2023. The Gujarat Board Class 10 results are announced at 8 am. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC examination can check their results online at gseb.org, on GSEB website. GSEB 10th SSC Result 2023 Live Updates GSEB Gujarat 10th Result 2023 released(HT file)

The GSHSEB class 10th results will be accessible via WhatsApp in addition to the official website. Candidates can text their seat number to 6357300971 through WhatsApp.

Over 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the GSEB SSC examination this year. Gujarat Class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 14 to March 28, 2023.

GSHSEB SSC result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of the board at gseb.org

On the homepage, click on the SSC result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.