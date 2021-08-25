Home / Education / Board Exams / GSEB SSC Result 2021: Gujarat Board Class 10 repeater result declared,check here
GSEB SSC Result 2021: Gujarat Board Class 10 repeater result declared,check here
GSEB SSC Result 2021: Gujarat Board Class 10 repeater result declared,check here
board exams

GSEB SSC Result 2021: Gujarat Board Class 10 repeater result declared,check here

Gujarat Board Class 10 repeater result has been declared. Candidates can check the result on gseb.org or through the direct link given below.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:34 PM IST

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB has declared GSEB SSC Result 2021 for repeater students on August 25, 2021. The Gujarat Board Class 10 repeater result can be checked by candidates who have appeared for the examination on the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

A total of 3,26,505 candidates had registered for the examination out of which 106,104 were girls and 2,20,401 were boys. Of total, 2,98,817 candidates appeared for the examination and 30,012 (10.04%) candidates have been declared qualified. The pass percentage of girls is 12.75 percent and boys is 8.77 percent.

Direct link to check here

Gujarat Board Class 10 repeater result: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

• Click on Gujarat Board Class 10 repeater result link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gseb.org gseb results gseb gujarat board + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.