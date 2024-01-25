close_game
Haryana Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: BSEH Class 12th timetable revised, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 25, 2024 01:04 PM IST

Revised Haryana Board Exam 2024 Datesheet has been released for Class 12th. Check here.

Board of School Education, Haryana, has released the revised Haryana Board Exam 2024 Datesheet. Candidates who will appear for BSEH Class 12th timetable can find it on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: BSEH Class 12th timetable revised, notice here(File)

As per the revised date sheet for Sr. Secondary (XII) Annual Examination-2024, the examination will begin on February 27 and will end on April 2, 2024. The exam will begin with Computer Science and IT & ITES papers and conclude with Military Science, Dance, Psychology and Sanskrit Vyakran.

The examination will be conducted in single shift from 12.30 pm to 3 pm on all days. The datesheets have been released for Regular, HOS Fresh, Re-appear, CTP, OCTP, Compartment, Additional, Improvement, Mercy Chance.

Candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination on production of valid Admit Card with scanned photograph. Calculators & Mobile Phones are not permitted in the Examination Hall, if found U.M.C. will be registered.

Class 10 or Secondary examination will begin on February 27 and will end on March 26, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.

Revised Datesheet here

