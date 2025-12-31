Haryana Board postpones senior secondary marks improvement exams
The Board of School Education Haryana has postponed the Senior Secondary special chance exams from January 6 to January 21, 2026.
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has postponed the Senior Secondary special chance examinations for marks improvement that were scheduled to begin on January 6, 2026.
In an official press statement issued on Tuesday, the board said the examinations will now be conducted from January 21, 2026.
The decision was jointly announced by BSEH chairman Dr (Prof) Pawan Kumar, vice-chairman Satish Shahpur, and secretary Munish Sharma (IAS).
The special chance examinations are meant for candidates who have already passed the Senior Secondary examination—both regular and open school—between March 1990 and March 2024, and wish to improve their marks.
Board officials said a revised date sheet for the examinations will be uploaded shortly on the board’s official website www.bseh.org.in
Candidates have been advised to regularly check the website for the latest updates and examination-related information.
