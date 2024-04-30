HBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: BSEH Haryana Board Class 12 results releasing today

HBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Board of School Education, Haryana will declare HBSE 12th Result 2024 on April 30, 2024. The BSEH Haryana Board Class 12 results for Arts, Commerce and Science will likely be declared at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check their results on the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in. ...Read More

While speaking to HT Digital, BSEB official confirmed the date and time of release of Haryana Board Result 2024 for Class 12.

BSEH conducted Class 12 Board Exams 2024 from February 27 to April 2, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. Haryana Class, 12 board examination, was conducted in a single shift on all days. The Haryana Board Class 12th examination commenced at 12.30 pm and ended at 3 pm on some days and from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm on other days. The Haryana Board Class 10, 12 examinations will be conducted at 1484 centres across the state.

More than 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for Haryana Board Class 12 eamination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers, pass percentage and more.