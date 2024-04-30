Edit Profile
New Delhi250C
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
    HBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: BSEH Haryana Board Class 12 results releasing today

    Apr 30, 2024 10:15 AM IST
    HBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Haryana Board Class 12 results releasing today. Follow the blog for latest updates. 
    While speaking to HT Digital, BSEB official confirmed the date and time of release of Haryana Board Result 2024 for Class 12.

    While speaking to HT Digital, BSEB official confirmed the date and time of release of Haryana Board Result 2024 for Class 12.  

    BSEH conducted Class 12 Board Exams 2024 from February 27 to April 2, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. Haryana Class, 12 board examination, was conducted in a single shift on all days. The Haryana Board Class 12th examination commenced at 12.30 pm and ended at 3 pm on some days and from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm on other days. The Haryana Board Class 10, 12 examinations will be conducted at 1484 centres across the state. 

    More than 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for Haryana Board Class 12 eamination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers, pass percentage and more. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 30, 2024 10:15 AM IST

    Haryana Board 12th Result 2024: Class 12 results first 

    For past few years, BSEH declares Class 12 results first and then Class 10 results. Keeping the trend, this year also Class 12 board results will be announced first and then Class 10 results. 

    Apr 30, 2024 10:11 AM IST

    HBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Websites to check 

    bseh.org.in

    Apr 30, 2024 10:10 AM IST

    HBSE Result: How to check Class 12 scores 

    Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. 

    Click on HBSE Result for Class 12 link available on the home page. 

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. 

    Click on submit and check the results. 

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

    Apr 30, 2024 10:07 AM IST

    HBSE 12th Result 2024: Exam dates 

    The Haryana Board Class 10, 12 examinations will be conducted at 1484 centres across the state.

    Apr 30, 2024 10:05 AM IST

    HBSE 12th Result: Where to check 

    Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check their results on the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

    Apr 30, 2024 10:02 AM IST

    HBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Date and time 

    HBSE 12th Result 2024 Date: April 30, 2024

    HBSE 12th Result 2024 Time: 12 noon 

