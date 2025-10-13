Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released annual exam dates for classes 3, 5 and 8 for winter closing schools. The annual exam dates notice can be checked on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. HPBOSE releases annual exam dates for classes 3, 5 and 8 in winter closing schools, check here (HT file)

As per the official notice, the class 3 and class 5 examination will be held from December 1 to December 5, 2025, and the class 8 examination will be held from November 27 to December 6, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift- from 9.45 am to 1 pm.

The Class 3 exam will be begin with Mathematics paper and will end with Hindi paper. Class 5 eexam will begin with English paper and will conclude with Environmental Science paper. Class 8 exam will commence with English paper and will conclude with Arts paper.

Students will get the question paper at 9.45 am, and they can start writing at 10 am onwards. 15 minutes time will be given for reading the question paper.

How to download datesheet To download the exam dates notice candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

2. Click on annual exam dates for classes 3, 5 and 8 for winter closing schools notice available under notifications link.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

