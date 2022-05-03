ICSE Class 10 Exam 2022: Geography exam tomorrow, check syllabus here

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will conduct ICSE Class 10 Exam 2022 Geography paper. The Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2 and Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2 (Thailand) will be conducted on May 4, 2022. The exam will begin at 11 am and will end at 12.30 pm.

There will be one paper of two hours duration carrying 80 marks and internal assessment of 20 marks. The papers will consist of two parts- Part I and Part II. Part I (compulsory) will consist of two questions. Question 1 will be based on Topographical Map. Question 2 will be based on outline Map of India. Part II will have questions where candidates will be expected to answer any five questions.

Students will have to write their UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the answer booklets.

<strong>Direct link to download Geography exam syllabus&nbsp;</strong>

ICSE Class 10 Exam 2022: How to download Geography exam syllabus

Candidates can download the ICSE Class 10 Exam 2022 Geography paper syllabus through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

Click on publications link available on the home page.

Click on ICSE exam and then click on geography paper.

A PDF file will open where candidates can check the syllabus.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.