Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has declared ISC 2024 re-evaluation results. Candidates who have applied for Class 12 re-evaluation process can check the results on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. ISC 2024 re-evaluation results declared at cisce.org, direct link to check here

Candidates and the schools can access the Re-evaluation Results by visiting CISCE’s website: https://cisce.org and clicking on the tab ‘Re-evaluation Results 2024’. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

ISC 2024 re-evaluation results: How to check

Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

Click on ISC 2024 re-evaluation results link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will be able to view their updated results on the DigiLocker platform. There will be no special indication of Change/No change of marks. Candidates can access their updated Statement of Marks and Pass Certificate (if applicable), on the DigiLocker.

As per the official notice, the schools will have access to the updated Tabulation Register on the CAREERS Portal of CISCE to view/ print the same. To access the updated Tabulation Register, the schools can log into the CAREERS Portal, using the School Principal’s login ID and Password.

The Class 10 improvement examination will begin on July 1 and end on July 12, 2024 and Class 12 improvement examination will begin on July 1 and will end on July 16, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISCE.