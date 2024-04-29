 JAC 12th Result 2024 Date and Time: Jharkhand Board Class 12 results releasing on April 30 at 11 AM - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JAC 12th Result 2024 Date and Time: Jharkhand Board Class 12 results releasing on April 30 at 11 AM

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 29, 2024 05:57 PM IST

The Jharkhand Board Class 12 results 2024 is releasing tomorrow (April 30) at 11 AM. Check full details here.

Jharkhand Academic Council has announced JAC 12th Result 2024 Date and Time. The Jharkhand Board Class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Arts streams will be announced tomorrow (April 30) at 11 AM.

JAC 12th Result 2024: Jharkhand board Class 12 scores to be out on April 30. (HT file/Pratham Gokhale)
JAC 12th Result 2024: Jharkhand board Class 12 scores to be out on April 30. (HT file/Pratham Gokhale)

Candidates who have appeared for the Jharkhand Board 12th examination for Science, Commerce or Arts can check their results when they are announced on the official website of Jharkhand Results at jacresults.com. The other official websites to check results are- jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

As per previous trends, the JAC Class 12 results will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The pass percentage, division wise toppers, gender wise pass percentage and other details will be shared at the press conference by the officials.

This year, around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination. The JAC 12th examination was conducted from February 6 to February 26, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. The Intermediate exam took place in the second shift – from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. (From 2 pm to 3:35 pm for OMR and from 3:40 to 5:20 pm for booklets.)

In 2023, the Jharkhand 12th results for Commerce and Arts was announced on May 30. The pass percentage in the Arts stream was 95.97 per cent and in the Commerce stream, it was 88.60 per cent. The Science stream results were announced on May 23. The Science stream pass percentage was 81.45%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand Board.

Equip yourself with critical Generative AI skills with ISB's Leadership in AI programme for high performance in the workplace. Check details to know more!

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / JAC 12th Result 2024 Date and Time: Jharkhand Board Class 12 results releasing on April 30 at 11 AM
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On