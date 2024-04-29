JAC 12th Result 2024 Date and Time: Jharkhand Board Class 12 results releasing on April 30 at 11 AM

Jharkhand Academic Council has announced JAC 12th Result 2024 Date and Time. The Jharkhand Board Class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Arts streams will be announced tomorrow (April 30) at 11 AM. JAC 12th Result 2024: Jharkhand board Class 12 scores to be out on April 30. (HT file/Pratham Gokhale)

Candidates who have appeared for the Jharkhand Board 12th examination for Science, Commerce or Arts can check their results when they are announced on the official website of Jharkhand Results at jacresults.com. The other official websites to check results are- jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

As per previous trends, the JAC Class 12 results will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The pass percentage, division wise toppers, gender wise pass percentage and other details will be shared at the press conference by the officials.

This year, around 8 lakh candidates have appeared for Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination. The JAC 12th examination was conducted from February 6 to February 26, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. The Intermediate exam took place in the second shift – from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. (From 2 pm to 3:35 pm for OMR and from 3:40 to 5:20 pm for booklets.)

In 2023, the Jharkhand 12th results for Commerce and Arts was announced on May 30. The pass percentage in the Arts stream was 95.97 per cent and in the Commerce stream, it was 88.60 per cent. The Science stream results were announced on May 23. The Science stream pass percentage was 81.45%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand Board.