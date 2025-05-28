JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: How to download Jharkhand Board Inter Result when out
JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to release the JAC Class 12 results 2025 soon. However, the council has so far not confirmed the date and time for the declaration of the result. When out, the results will be available at jacresults.com.
The Jharkhand Academic Council has so far not confirmed the date and time for the declaration of JAC 12th Result 2025. When released, candidates will be able to check their Jharkhand board inter results 2025 on the official website at jacresults.com. The JAC Class 12 results will be hosted on jac.jharkhand.gov.in as well.
It is expected that the JAC will hold a press conference to declare the JAC Class 12 results 2025. Along with the results, the council will also share details like pass percentage, gender-wise performance, district-wise performance, and more.
The JAC conducted the Jharkhand Class 12 board examinations from February 11 to March 4, 2025.
The Board has already released the Jharkhand Class 10 board exam results on May 27, 2025.
JAC 12th Result 2025: Steps to download
Candidates Class 12 board examination in the state can check the results by following the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board result at jacresults.com.
2. On the home page, click on the link to download JAC 12th Result 2025.
3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit.
4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Credentials required to check results
Candidates will need to check their results once released by entering their roll number.
List of websites
Candidates will be able to check their Jharkhand board inter results 2025 on the following official websites:
- jacresults.com.
- jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Class 10 results already out
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their Class 12 results when out:
When was exam held?
Official website to check
Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check their Jharkhand board inter results 2025 on the official website at jacresults.com.
Date and time not confirmed yet
