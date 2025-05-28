JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: How to download Jharkhand Board Inter Result when out

JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: Check steps to download Jharkhand Inter Results when released. (PTI file)

JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council has so far not confirmed the date and time for the declaration of JAC 12th Result 2025. When released, candidates will be able to check their Jharkhand board inter results 2025 on the official website at jacresults.com. The JAC Class 12 results will be hosted on jac.jharkhand.gov.in as well....Read More

It is expected that the JAC will hold a press conference to declare the JAC Class 12 results 2025. Along with the results, the council will also share details like pass percentage, gender-wise performance, district-wise performance, and more.

The JAC conducted the Jharkhand Class 12 board examinations from February 11 to March 4, 2025.

The Board has already released the Jharkhand Class 10 board exam results on May 27, 2025.

JAC 12th Result 2025: Steps to download

Candidates Class 12 board examination in the state can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board result at jacresults.com.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download JAC 12th Result 2025.

3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

