Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi380C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: How to download Jharkhand Board Inter Result when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: May 28, 2025 2:34 PM IST

    JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to release the JAC Class 12 results 2025 soon. However, the council has so far not confirmed the date and time for the declaration of the result. When out, the results will be available at jacresults.com.

    JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: Check steps to download Jharkhand Inter Results when released. (PTI file)
    JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: Check steps to download Jharkhand Inter Results when released. (PTI file)

    JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council has so far not confirmed the date and time for the declaration of JAC 12th Result 2025. When released, candidates will be able to check their Jharkhand board inter results 2025 on the official website at jacresults.com.  The JAC Class 12 results will be hosted on jac.jharkhand.gov.in as well....Read More

    It is expected that the JAC will hold a press conference to declare the JAC Class 12 results 2025. Along with the results, the council will also share details like pass percentage, gender-wise performance, district-wise performance, and more. 

    The JAC conducted the Jharkhand Class 12 board examinations from February 11 to March 4, 2025.

    The Board has already released the Jharkhand Class 10 board exam results on May 27, 2025. 

    JAC 12th Result 2025: Steps to download

    Candidates  Class 12 board examination in the state can check the results by following the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board result at jacresults.com.

    2. On the home page, click on the link to download JAC 12th Result 2025. 

    3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit. 

    4. Check your result displayed on the screen. 

    5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

    Follow the blog for latest updates on JAC Class 12 result date and time and more. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 28, 2025 2:34 PM IST

    JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: Credentials required to check results 

    JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates:  Candidates will need to check their results once released by entering their roll number.

    May 28, 2025 2:03 PM IST

    JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: List of websites

    JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: Candidates will be able to check their Jharkhand board inter results 2025 on the following official websites:

    1. jacresults.com.
    2. jac.jharkhand.gov.in
    May 28, 2025 1:51 PM IST

    JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: Class 10 results already out

    JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: The Board has already released the Jharkhand Class 10 board exam results on May 27, 2025.

    May 28, 2025 1:34 PM IST

    JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: Steps to download 

    JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their Class 12 results when out: 

    1. Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board result at jacresults.com.
    2. On the home page, click on the link to download JAC 12th Result 2025.
    3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit.
    4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
    5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
    May 28, 2025 1:27 PM IST

    JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: When was exam held?

    JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: The JAC conducted the Jharkhand Class 12 board examinations from February 11 to March 4, 2025.

    May 28, 2025 1:22 PM IST

    JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: Official website to check 

    JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check their Jharkhand board inter results 2025 on the official website at jacresults.com.

    May 28, 2025 1:20 PM IST

    JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: Date and time not confirmed yet

    JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council has so far not released the results of JAC Class 12 exams 2025. 

    News education board exams JAC 12th Result 2025 News Live Updates: How to download Jharkhand Board Inter Result when out
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes