JAC class 10th and 12th compartment results released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, here's direct link to check
Jharkhand Academic Council announces Class 10th and 12th compartment exam results. Check on jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the class 10th and 12th compartment examination results today, September 11. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment exams can check the results on the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates can check their results using their roll number and roll code.
Direct link to check JAC Class 10th compartment results
Direct link to check JAC class 12th compartment results
JAC class 10th and 12th compartment results 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website at www.jacresults.com
On the homepage click on the, Results of Compartmental Secondary Examination - 2023 or Results of Compartmental Intermediate Examination - 2023
Key in your login details
Check the JAC class 10th and 12th compartment results
Take print for future reference.
In Class 10, the overall pass percentage was 95.38 per cent and in Class 12 Science, the pass percentage was 81.45 per cent. In the 12th Arts, 95.97% of students passed the examination. The overall pass percentage for the Jharkhand Board 12th Commerce Result stood at 88.60 percent.
