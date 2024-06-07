Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will release JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 in due course of time. The Class 10 results for both Jammu and Kashmir when announced will be available to candidates on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 awaited: How, where to check JK Class 10 results

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024: How, where to check JK Class 10 results

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Click on JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JKBOSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 11 to April 4 in the soft zone and April 4 to May 9, 2024 in the hard zone. The exam was conducted in single shift from 11 am onwards on all days for both the zones.

Candidates will need to score 33 percent in each subject to pass the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKBOSE.