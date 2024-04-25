Karnataka II PUC Exam 2 admit card out, direct link and steps to download

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Karnataka II PUC Examination 2 today, April 25, 2024. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Karnataka II PUC Examination 2 today, April 25, 2024. (PTI file)

Students who are looking forward to attempting the exams may visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in to view the admit cards and download them

As per the official examination calendar, the Karnataka II PUC Examination 2 is scheduled to take place from April 29, 2024, and will end on May 16, 2024. The examinations will be conducted in two shifts, the morning session from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm and the afternoon session from 2.15 pm to 4.30 pm.

DIRECT LINK to download admit cards

Steps to download admit cards:

Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Find the link to download the admit cards for Karnataka II PUC Examination 2 on the home page and click it

A new page pops up where the candidate will have to submit their login details

Once the login details are submitted, you can view the admit card on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the admit card for future needs