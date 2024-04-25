 Karnataka II PUC Exam 2 admit card out, direct link and steps to download - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka II PUC Exam 2 admit card out, direct link and steps to download

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 25, 2024 03:45 PM IST

Students who are looking forward to attempting the exam may visit the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in to view the admit cards and download

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Karnataka II PUC Examination 2 today, April 25, 2024.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Karnataka II PUC Examination 2 today, April 25, 2024. (PTI file)
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Karnataka II PUC Examination 2 today, April 25, 2024. (PTI file)

Students who are looking forward to attempting the exams may visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in to view the admit cards and download them

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

As per the official examination calendar, the Karnataka II PUC Examination 2 is scheduled to take place from April 29, 2024, and will end on May 16, 2024. The examinations will be conducted in two shifts, the morning session from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm and the afternoon session from 2.15 pm to 4.30 pm.

DIRECT LINK to download admit cards

Steps to download admit cards:

Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Find the link to download the admit cards for Karnataka II PUC Examination 2 on the home page and click it

A new page pops up where the candidate will have to submit their login details

Once the login details are submitted, you can view the admit card on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the admit card for future needs

Equip yourself with critical Generative AI skills with ISB's Leadership in AI programme for high performance in the workplace. Check details to know more!

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / Karnataka II PUC Exam 2 admit card out, direct link and steps to download
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On