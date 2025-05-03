Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Datesheet 2025: KSEAB Class 12 timetable released, check schedule here

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Datesheet 2025. The KSEAB Class 12 timetable can be checked on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Datesheet 2025: KSEAB Class 12 timetable released(PTI)

The SSLC exam 2 will begin on May 26 and will end on June 2, 2025. The Class 10 exam 2 will begin with first language paper and will conclude with Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C' and Economics. The exam will be held in single shift - from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

The JTS students (56, 57, 58 and 59 subjects) practical and oral examinations will be held on June 3, 2025.

Hindustani Music and Carnatic Music examinations will be conducted from 2.00 pm to 5.15pm. Hindustani Music/Carnatic Music Theory exams will be conducted from 2.00 pm to 3.45pm & Practical exam will be conducted from 3.45pm to 5.15pm.

Examination will be conducted for the 1t Languages, Core Subjects & JTS Subjects from 10.00 am to 1.15 pm and 2nd & 3rd Languages will be conducted from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Datesheet 2025: How to download

To check and download the timetable candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Datesheet 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard a copy of the same for further need.

Karnataka 10th Result 2025: KSEAB SSLC results declared, 62.34% students pass

Karnataka SSLC exam 1 result was announced on April 30, 2025. This year a total of 842173 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 524984 candidates have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 62.34%.A total of 390311 regular fresh student boys appeared for the exam out of which 226637 boys passed. The overall pass percentage is 58.07%. A total of 400579 girls appeared for the exam out of which 296438 candidates passed. The girls pass percentage is 74%.