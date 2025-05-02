Karnataka 10th Result 2025: KSEAB SSLC results declared, 62.34% students pass

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the Karnataka 10th Result 2025. The KSEAB SSLC results can be checked by candidates on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2025 LIVE Updates Karnataka 10th Result 2025: KSEAB SSLC results out, check pass percentage

The Karnataka Class 10 results was announced via press conference. At the press conference, the Board also announced pass percentage, district wise details and other information.

This year a total of 842173 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 524984 candidates have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 62.34%.

A total of 390311 regular fresh student boys appeared for the exam out of which 226637 boys passed. The overall pass percentage is 58.07%. A total of 400579 girls appeared for the exam out of which 296438 candidates passed. The girls pass percentage is 74%.

Karnataka 10th Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check their results by following the simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year Karnataka Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2025. The papers were held in single shifts, from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The examination started with first language papers and concluded with NSQF subjects.

Students who do not do well in the SSLC examination will have two more chances as the board conducts both class 10 and 12 final exams in three phases. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Karnataka Results.