MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 Date: Meghalaya Board Class 12th results releasing on May 5, details here

Meghalaya Board of School Education has announced MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 Date. The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam result or Meghalaya Board Class 12th results will be announced on May 5, 2025. MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 Date: Meghalaya Board Class 12th results on May 5 (photo by Sunil Ghosh)

Candidates who have appeared for the board examination can check the Meghalaya Board Class 12 results on the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in. The results for Class 12 can also be checked on mboseresults.in and megresults.nic.in.

The official notice reads, "The Results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination, 2025, (Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational) Streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 5th May, 2025 during office hours. The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong."

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: How to check Class 12 result

To check the Class 12 results candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.

2. Click on MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBOSE.