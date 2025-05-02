WB 10th Results 2025: More than 86% students clear Bengal board Madhyamik exams

A high 86.56 per cent out of the total 9,69,425 candidates cleared this year's Madhaymik examination for class 10, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced on Friday. Students celebrate their success after the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared its class 10 results, at Bolpur school in Birbhum on Friday, May 2, 2025.(Anindita Das/ANI Photo)

Sixty-six candidates feature among the top 10 positions, WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly told reporters here.

Purba Medinipur, Kalimpong and Kolkata were among the top three districts with the highest percentage of successful candidates.

Among the total candidates, the number of girls was 5,43,544, and 4,22,766 or 84.39 per cent of them were successful, Ganguly said.

"It is heartening to note that the number of female candidates is on the rise," he said.

Adrita Sarkar from Raiganj Coronation High School (Boys) in Uttar Dinajpur district occupied the top rank, scoring 696 marks and 99.43 per cent.

Anubhav Biswas and Soumya Pal jointly stood second with 694 marks.

While Biswas is a student of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir of Malda, Pal studied at Vishnupur High School in Bankura.

With 693 marks, Ishani Chakraborty of Kotulpur Sarojbasini Girls School, Bankura, occupied the third spot, the WBBSE said.

She also emerged as the topper among female candidates in this year's secondary exams.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and State Education Minister Bratya Basu congratulated the students.

"My heartfelt congratulations to all the students who passed this year's Madhyamik exams! I hope you will be even more successful in the future. On this memorable day in your life, I also extend my heartfelt greetings to your parents, guardians and teachers. Their support and guidance have made this success possible," Banerjee said in a post on X.

She told those who couldn't do well not to be discouraged and keep trying and success will come.

Basu said, "My sincere congratulations to the successful students. I hope you will be successful in all aspects of life, make Bengal shine, and achieve great things in the future."

When approached by reporters, Adrita said he studied eight or nine hours a day while preparing for the exam.

"I studied whenever I liked; may be eight-nine hours in a day on average," he said, flanked by his beaming parents.

Adrit said he is keen to pursue medical science in future after Class 12.

The Class 10 board exams were held from February 10 to 22.