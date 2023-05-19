Kerala 10th Result 2023: How to check Kerala SSLC Results at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared Kerala 10th Result 2023 on May 19, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Class 10 board examination can check the results on the official site of results.kite.kerala.gov.in after 4pm. Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live Updates Kerala 10th Result 2023: How to check Kerala SSLC Results(HT file)

The Kerala SSLC results can also be checked at – prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala 10th Result 2023: How to check Kerala SSLC Results

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Click on Kerala 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2022, Kerala SSLC results was announced on June 15. A total of 4,26,469 candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 4,23,303 students had passed. The overall pass percentage was 99.26 percent. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.