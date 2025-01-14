Kerala DHSE Model Exam 2025 time table for Class 11, 12 released, check details

Kerala's Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released the model exam time table for Class 11 and 12 on its official website. As per the official notice, the second year higher secondary model examination 2025 is scheduled to start on February 17, 2025, and will end on February 21, 2025. (ANI/For representation)

Students who are looking forward to appearing for the model exam can visit the official website of Kerala DHSE at dhsekerala.gov.in to check the time table for Classes 11 and 12.

As per the official notice, the second year higher secondary model examination 2025 is scheduled to start on February 17, 2025, and will end on February 21, 2025.

Physics, sociology and anthropology will be the subjects on the first day of the examination, i.e on February 17, 2025. Chemistry, History, Islamic history & Culture, Business Studies and Communicative English will be the subjects on the last day of the exam, i.e February 21, 2025.

Exams will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.45 pm. For subjects with practicals, the first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 11.45 am and the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 4.15 pm.

The first year higher secondary model examination 2025 is scheduled to start on February 17, 2025, and will end on February 21, 2025. Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology will be the subjects on the first day of the examination, i.e on February 17, 2025. Mathematics, Part III languages, Sanskrit Sastra and Psychology will be the subjects on the last day of the exam, i.e February 21, 2025.

