Kerala DHSE Plus +2 class 12th Result 2023: How to check Plus Two Results on keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Board of Public Examinations has announced Kerala DHSE Plus +2 class 12th Result 2023 on May 25. Candidates who have appeared for Kerala Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official site of Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in. Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

Kerala DHSE Plus +2 class 12th Result 2023: How to check Plus Two Results

Kerala DHSE Plus +2 class 12th Result 2023: How to check Plus Two Results

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of keralaresults.nic.in.

Click on Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year more than 9 lakh students have registered themselves the Higher Secondary 1st and 2nd year public examination. A total of 60,000 VHSE students have appeared for the examination. The board examination in the state was conducted from March 10 to March 30, 2023 at various exam centres.

