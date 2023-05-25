Home / Education / Board Exams / Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 Live: Kerala Board +2 results at 3 pm today
Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 Live: Kerala Board +2 results at 3 pm today

board exams
Updated on May 25, 2023 02:15 PM IST

Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 Live: Kerala Board +2 results will be announced at 3 pm today. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 Live
Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 Live
ByHT Education Desk
Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 Live: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the results of the plus two or Class 12 final examination today, May 25 at 3 pm.

Candidates can check the Kerala DHSE plus two results on the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Kerala HSE results may also be available on keralaresults.nic.in.

Exams for the DHSE Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE were held from March 10 to March 30, 2023, all over the state. From 9.30 am, the test was conducted in single shifts. Follow the blog for latest updates on direct link, pass percentage, toppers and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 25, 2023 02:15 PM IST

    Kerala 12th Result 2023: Last years data

    Last year, a total of 361081 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 302865 candidates qualified for the exam.

  • May 25, 2023 02:12 PM IST

    DHSE Kerala Result:  List of websites to check results

    Keralaresults.nic.in

    Dhsekerala.gov.in

    Results.kite.kerala.gov.in

    kerala.gov.in

  • May 25, 2023 02:07 PM IST

    DHSE Kerala Results 2023: Results in one hour

    The Kerala Board of Public Examination will announce the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 results at 3 pm.

  • May 25, 2023 02:05 PM IST

    Kerala Board Class 12 Results: Last years pass percent

    Kerala's DHSE pass rate for the previous academic year was 83.87% A total of 306901 candidates appeared for the Kerala DHSE exam in 2022.

  • May 25, 2023 01:56 PM IST

    Kerala Plus Two Results 2023:  Around 9 lakh candidates awaiting results

    Over 9 lakh students are awaiting Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results.

  • May 25, 2023 01:54 PM IST

    Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result: Know how to check

    Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

    Look for the result link

    Enter your log in details

    Your result will be displayed on the screen

    keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

  • May 25, 2023 01:52 PM IST

    Kerala DHSE Result 2023: List of websites

    results.kite.kerala.gov.in 

    keralaresults.nic.in.

  • May 25, 2023 01:47 PM IST

    Kerala DHSE 12th Result: How to check Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023

    Go to the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in.

    Open the HSE or VHSE result 2023 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check it and download the page.

    Download and save it for future use.

  • May 25, 2023 01:42 PM IST

    Kerala Plus Two Result: How to check results on mobile 

    Open Google Play.

    Download the official apps from Google Play Store — SAPHALAM 2023, iExaMS - Kerala, PRD Live

    Open the app to enter the registered number, roll number, and date of birth (DOB) in the given boxes.

    Click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Download a screenshot for further need.

  • May 25, 2023 01:37 PM IST

    Kerala Board Plus Two Result 2023: Where to check 

    Keralaresults.nic.in

    Dhsekerala.gov.in

    Results.kite.kerala.gov.in

    kerala.gov.in

    Saphalam 2021 Kerala mobile app

    iExaMS - Kerala mobile app.

  • May 25, 2023 01:33 PM IST

    Kerala Class 12 Results 2023: Date and Time 

    Date: May 25, 2023

    Time: 3 pm 

board exam result

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: How to check Class 12 results

board exams
Published on May 25, 2023 01:55 PM IST

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check Class 12 results at mahresults.nic.in by following the steps given below.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: How to check Class 12 results(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023: MSBSHSE HSC results out, direct link here

board exams
Published on May 25, 2023 01:53 PM IST

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check MSBSHSE HSC results through the direct link given below.

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023: MSBSHSE HSC results out, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk

MP Board Class 12 Result 2023: 55.28% students pass MPBSE 12th exam

board exams
Published on May 25, 2023 01:14 PM IST

MP Board Class 12 Result 2023: MP Board Class 12 Result 2023 has been declared. 55.28% students pass MPBSE 12th exam.

MP Board Class 12 Result 2023(HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

MP Board Class 10 Result 2023: 63.29% students pass MPBSE 10th exam

board exams
Updated on May 25, 2023 01:21 PM IST

MP Board Class 10 Result 2023 has been declared. 63.29% percent students have passed MPBSE 10th exam.

MP Board Class 10 Result 2023(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th Result 2023 out, direct link

board exams
Published on May 25, 2023 12:40 PM IST

MP board result 2023: Students can check their marks online at mpresults.nic.in. Direct link given inside.

Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th Result 2023 out, direct link (Harvinder Singh/ HT)
ByHT Education Desk

Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 12th Result 2023 out, direct link here

board exams
Published on May 25, 2023 12:34 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 12th Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 out, direct link here(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Konkan division tops, Mumbai at bottom in Maharashtra HSC result 2023

board exams
Published on May 25, 2023 12:26 PM IST

Maharashtra board HSC result 2023 has been announced. Students can check their marks 2 pm onwards.

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Konkan division tops, Mumbai at bottom(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)
ByNiraj Pandit, Mumbai

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: How to check MPBSE results on HT Portal

board exams
Updated on May 25, 2023 12:36 PM IST

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 declared. Candidates can follow the steps to check MPBSE results on HT Portal.

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: How to check MPBSE results on HT Portal
ByHT Education Desk

UK Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 out, direct link here

board exams
Updated on May 25, 2023 01:36 PM IST

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) 10th, 12th Results 2023 declared. The direct link is given below.

UK Board UBSE 12th Result 2023: Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result link here
ByHT Education Desk

UK Board 12th Result 2023 declared: 85.58% pass Uttarakhand Board Class 12 exam

board exams
Updated on May 25, 2023 01:38 PM IST

UK Board 12th Result 2023 has been declared. 85.58% students pass Uttarakhand Board Class 12 exam.

K Board 12th Result 2023 declared(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

UK Board 10th Result 2023: 85.17% students pass UBSE Class 10th exam

board exams
Updated on May 25, 2023 01:39 PM IST

UK Board 10th Result 2023 has been declared. 85.17% students pass UBSE Class 10th exam.

UK Board class 10th result declared
ByHT Education Desk

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Know how to check UBSE Results

board exams
Updated on May 25, 2023 01:40 PM IST

Candidates can check the UK Board class 10th and 12th results at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 declared(HT)
ByHT Education Desk

MSBSHSE 12th HSC Result 2023: 91.25% students pass Maharashtra Board 12th exam

board exams
Published on May 25, 2023 11:27 AM IST

MSBSHSE 12th HSC Result 2023 has been declared. 91.25% students pass Maharashtra Board 12th exam

MSBSHSE 12th HSC Result 2023: 91.25% students pass Maharashtra Board 12th exam (PTI File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: How to check Rajasthan Class 12 results on HT Portal

board exams
Published on May 25, 2023 11:08 AM IST

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 will be announced today, May 25. Candidates can check Rajasthan Class 12 results on HT Portal.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: How to check Rajasthan Class 12 results on HT Portal
ByHT Education Desk
