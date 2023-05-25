Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 Live: Kerala Board +2 results at 3 pm today

Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 Live: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the results of the plus two or Class 12 final examination today, May 25 at 3 pm.

Candidates can check the Kerala DHSE plus two results on the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Kerala HSE results may also be available on keralaresults.nic.in.

Exams for the DHSE Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE were held from March 10 to March 30, 2023, all over the state. From 9.30 am, the test was conducted in single shifts. Follow the blog for latest updates on direct link, pass percentage, toppers and other details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON