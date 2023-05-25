Home / Education / Board Exams / Kerala Board DHSE Plus +2 Result 2023: Class 12th Results out, direct link here

Kerala Board DHSE Plus +2 Result 2023: Class 12th Results out, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 25, 2023 03:47 PM IST

Kerala Board DHSE Plus +2 Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the Class 12th results on keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Board of Public Examinations has declared Kerala Board DHSE Plus +2 Result 2023 on May 25, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the Kerala Board DHSE Plus +2 Result 2023 on the official site of Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in. Kerala DHSE Plus two class 12th Result 2023 Live

Kerala Board DHSE Plus +2 Result 2023: Class 12th Results out, direct link here (Hindustan Times)
In 2023, the Higher Secondary and VHSE exams was started on March 10 and concluded on March 30, 2023 across the state at various exam centres. The examination was conducted in single shift from 9.30 am onwards.

Direct link to check Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023

Direct link to check Kerala VHSE Results 2023 

This year more than 9 lakh students have registered themselves the Higher Secondary 1st and 2nd year public examination. A total of 60,000 VHSE students have appeared for the examination.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of keralaresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
