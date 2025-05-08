Kerala SSLC Result 2025: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan releasing Class 10th results tomorrow at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release Kerala SSLC Result 2025 on May 9, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of Kerala Board results at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Kerala SSLC Result 2025: Class 10th results to be out tomorrow (HT File)

The Class 10th results will be announced at 3 pm tomorrow.

The Kerala Board 10th results can also be checked on other websites which includes- prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: How to check

To check the Class 10th results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official site of results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on Kerala SSLC Results 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Kerala Class 10th examination commenced on March 3 and concluded on March 26, 2025.

This year 4,27,021 candidates have appeared for the Class 10 or SSLC examination in the state. Out of the total number of candidates appeared, 1,42,298 candidates appeared in the government sector, 2,55,092 students appeared from government-aided schools. The number of students who appeared for the school final examination in the unaided sector was 29,631. While 447 students appeared in Laksha Dweep centres, 682 candidates appeared for the exam from Gulf countries.

The exam was held at 2,964 exam centres within the state, 9 centres in Laksha Dweep and seven in the Gulf region. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.