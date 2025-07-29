The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the Maharashtra Board Supply Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for SSC or HSC June examination can check the results on the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra Board Supply Result 2025: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC results declared at mahahsscboard.in, direct link here

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Maharashtra Board Supply Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

2. Click on Maharashtra Board Supply Result 2025 for SSC and HSC links available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your supplementary results will be displayed.

5. Check the supplementary result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Maharashtra SSC supplementary examination commenced on June 24 and concluded on July 8, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Maharashtra HSC supplementary examination for general and bifocal commenced on June 24 and concluded on July 16, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- shift 1 held from 11 am to 2 pm and shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm. The HSC vocational supplymentary exam was started on June 24 and ended on July 11, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBSHSE.