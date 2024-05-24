MBOSE Results 2024: Garo Hills’ schools secure top slots in SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) 2024 results of Meghalaya Board

Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations 2024 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBoSE) have been declared, with a pass percentage of 55.80 per cent. MBOSE Class 10, 12 results 2024 live updates MBOSE Results 2024: Garo Hills’ schools secure top slots in SSLC and HSSLC (Arts) 2024 in Meghalaya board results. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT file image)

Sherwood School, Tura in West Garo Hills took the honours through Anuj Chetry who scored 575 marks with letters in English, Mathematics, Science & Technology, Social Science, Health & Physical Education, and History. With just one mark less (574), Aleytheia Syiemlieh from St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Shillong took the second spot with letters in English, Mathematics, Science & Technology, Social Science, Computer Science, and Khasi. The third slot was secured by Congenial Kharsahnoh of Christian Academy, Shillong who also got letters in English, Mathematics, Science & Technology, Social Science, Health & Physical Education, and Khasi.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: MBOSE Results 2024: Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Arts scores announced, direct links to check marks

A total of 54,134 students including 37,512 regular, 8,534 non regular 2,446 private 5,618 compartmental, and 24 improvement candidates appeared in the examinations. Girls outnumbered the boys with 31,358 female and 22,776 male candidates sat for the examinations. 30,208 students came through pegging the total pass percentage at 55.80 per cent. Though not really high, yet it was an improvement over last year’s results which had a pass percentage of 51.93 per cent.

On the same day, the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) 2024 examinations (Arts) were declared.

The top spot was shared jointly by Menangmankhraw Kharkongor of St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong who scored 468 marks with letters in English, Khasi, Political Science, Pls, Economics, and History. Gaurav Bharali of St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School, Shillong also scored 468 marks and secured letters in English, Alternative English, Political Science, Geography, Sociology, and History.

Tanisha Das from Don Bosco College (Hr. Sec. Section), Tura took the second spot scoring 451 marks with letters in English, Computer Science, History, Sociology, Economics, and Political Scence.) In third position with only one mark less (450) came Salseng Marak of the same institution. Marak secured letters in English, Education, History, Geography, Sociology, and Political Science.

Also read: MBOSE Result 2024: Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 declared, check details inside

A total of 27,374 students comprising of 22,837 regular and 4,537 non regular students appeared in the examinations. Again girls outnumbered the boys with 16,830 female and 10,544 male candidates appearing for the examinations. 21,833 candidates made the cut setting the overall pass percentage at 79.76 per cent, a slight drop from last year in which the pass percentage was 80.30 per cent.